You can find player prop bet odds for Vinnie Pasquantino, Charlie Blackmon and others on the Kansas City Royals and Colorado Rockies heading into their matchup at 8:10 PM ET on Friday at Kauffman Stadium.

Rockies vs. Royals Game Info

When: Friday, June 2, 2023 at 8:10 PM ET

Kauffman Stadium in Kansas City, Missouri How to Watch on TV: BSKC

MLB Props Today: Colorado Rockies

Charlie Blackmon Props

Hits Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -238)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -238) Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +100)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +100) Home Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +550)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +550) RBI Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +195)

Blackmon Stats

Blackmon has 52 hits with 13 doubles, two triples, five home runs, 19 walks and 23 RBI.

He's slashed .284/.365/.459 so far this season.

Blackmon has recorded at least one hit in 10 games in a row. In his last 10 outings he is batting .325 with four doubles, a triple, two home runs, a walk and six RBI.

Blackmon Recent Games

Opponent Date H/AB R HR RBI TB at Diamondbacks Jun. 1 1-for-5 0 0 0 1 vs. Mets May. 28 2-for-5 3 1 2 5 vs. Mets May. 27 1-for-5 0 0 2 2 vs. Mets May. 26 2-for-4 1 1 1 5 vs. Marlins May. 25 1-for-1 1 0 0 1

Elias Díaz Props

Hits Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -263)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -263) Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +130)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +130) Home Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +650)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +650) RBI Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +150)

Diaz Stats

Elias Diaz has 11 doubles, six home runs, 15 walks and 27 RBI (54 total hits). He's also swiped one base.

He's slashing .314/.368/.483 on the season.

Diaz Recent Games

Opponent Date H/AB R HR RBI TB SB at Diamondbacks Jun. 1 0-for-4 0 0 0 0 0 at Diamondbacks May. 31 0-for-4 0 0 0 0 0 at Diamondbacks May. 30 0-for-3 0 0 0 0 0 at Diamondbacks May. 29 2-for-5 0 0 0 2 0 vs. Mets May. 27 2-for-5 1 0 1 3 0

MLB Props Today: Kansas City Royals

Jordan Lyles Props

Strikeouts Prop: Over/Under 4.5 (Over Odds: -105)

Lyles Stats

The Royals will hand the ball to Jordan Lyles (0-9) for his 12th start of the season.

In 11 starts this season, he's earned a quality start in one of them.

Lyles has two starts in a row of five innings or more.

The 32-year-old's 7.15 ERA ranks 71st, 1.362 WHIP ranks 51st, and 6.6 K/9 ranks 63rd among qualified pitchers in the majors this season.

Lyles Recent Games

Opponent Date IP H R ER K BB vs. Nationals May. 26 5.0 6 5 5 2 3 at White Sox May. 20 5.0 4 5 4 5 3 at Brewers May. 14 2.1 4 7 7 2 3 vs. White Sox May. 9 9.0 6 4 4 6 0 vs. Orioles May. 4 5.0 6 8 6 3 2

Vinnie Pasquantino Props

Hits Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -256)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -256) Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +100)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +100) Home Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +600)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +600) RBI Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +175)

Pasquantino Stats

Pasquantino has 16 doubles, nine home runs, 23 walks and 26 RBI (56 total hits).

He has a slash line of .267/.343/.471 on the year.

Pasquantino has recorded a base hit in two games in a row. In his last five games he is batting .304 with two doubles and two RBI.

Pasquantino Recent Games

Opponent Date H/AB R HR RBI TB at Cardinals May. 30 2-for-4 1 0 0 3 at Cardinals May. 29 3-for-5 0 0 2 4 vs. Nationals May. 28 0-for-4 0 0 0 0 vs. Nationals May. 27 1-for-5 0 0 0 1 vs. Nationals May. 26 1-for-5 0 0 0 1

Bobby Witt Jr. Props

Hits Prop: Over/Under 1.5 (Over Odds: +195)

Over/Under 1.5 (Over Odds: +195) Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +105)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +105) Home Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +550)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +550) RBI Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +140)

Witt Jr. Stats

Bobby Witt Jr. has eight doubles, four triples, 10 home runs, 11 walks and 27 RBI (52 total hits). He has swiped 17 bases.

He has a slash line of .228/.266/.430 so far this year.

Witt Jr. Recent Games

Opponent Date H/AB R HR RBI TB SB at Cardinals May. 30 0-for-4 0 0 1 0 1 at Cardinals May. 29 1-for-4 1 1 1 4 1 vs. Nationals May. 28 0-for-4 0 0 0 0 0 vs. Nationals May. 27 0-for-4 0 0 0 0 0 vs. Nationals May. 26 4-for-5 3 2 5 11 1

