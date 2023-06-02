The Colorado Rockies (24-34) will try to snap a four-game losing streak when visiting the Kansas City Royals (17-39) at 8:10 PM ET on Friday.

This contest's pitching matchup is set, as the Royals will send Jordan Lyles (0-9) to the mound, while Chase Anderson will take the ball for the Rockies.

Rockies vs. Royals Pitcher Matchup Info

Date: Friday, June 2, 2023

Friday, June 2, 2023 Time: 8:10 PM ET

8:10 PM ET TV: BSKC

BSKC Location: Kansas City, Missouri

Kansas City, Missouri Venue: Kauffman Stadium

Kauffman Stadium Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo!

Watch this game on Fubo! Probable Pitchers: Lyles - KC (0-9, 7.15 ERA) vs Anderson - COL (0-0, 1.31 ERA)

Rockies Probable Starting Pitcher Tonight: Chase Anderson

Anderson (0-0) gets the starting nod for the Rockies in his fourth start of the season. He's put together a 1.31 ERA in 20 2/3 innings pitched, with 10 strikeouts.

The right-hander last appeared on Sunday against the New York Mets, when he went five innings, allowing one earned run while giving up four hits.

Over five games this season, the 35-year-old has a 1.31 ERA and 4.4 strikeouts per nine innings, while giving up a batting average of .208 to opposing batters.

Anderson is looking for his fourth straight appearance lasting five or more innings. He averages four frames per start.

Royals Probable Starting Pitcher Tonight: Jordan Lyles

The Royals will send Lyles (0-9) to the mound for his 12th start this season.

The right-hander's last start was on Saturday, when he tossed five innings while giving up five earned runs on six hits in a matchup with the Washington Nationals.

The 32-year-old has pitched to a 7.15 ERA this season with 6.6 strikeouts per nine innings compared to 3.4 walks per nine across 11 games.

He has earned a quality start one time in 11 starts this season.

Lyles has pitched five or more innings in two straight games and will look to extend that streak.

Among qualified major league pitchers this season, the 32-year-old's 7.15 ERA ranks 71st, 1.362 WHIP ranks 51st, and 6.6 K/9 ranks 63rd.

