Friday's contest between the Minnesota Twins (30-27) and the Cleveland Guardians (25-31) at Target Field has a projected final score of 4-2 based on our computer prediction, with the Twins securing the victory. First pitch is at 8:10 PM on June 2.

The Twins will give the nod to Bailey Ober (3-2) against the Guardians and Aaron Civale (1-1).

Twins vs. Guardians Game Info & Odds

When: Friday, June 2, 2023 at 8:10 PM ET

Target Field in Minneapolis, Minnesota How to Watch on TV: Apple TV+

Twins vs. Guardians Score Prediction

Our prediction for this contest is Twins 4, Guardians 2.

Total Prediction for Twins vs. Guardians

Total Prediction: Under 8 runs

Twins Performance Insights

In five games as the favorite over the last 10 matchups, the Twins have a record of 3-2.

In its last 10 games with a total, Minnesota and its opponents have failed to hit the over five times.

The Twins have four wins against the spread in their last eight chances.

This season, the Twins have won 23 out of the 34 games, or 67.6%, in which they've been favored.

Minnesota has a record of 16-9, a 64% win rate, when favored by -135 or more by bookmakers this season.

The sportsbooks' moneyline implies a 57.4% chance of a victory for the Twins.

Minnesota has scored the 12th-most runs in the majors this season with 263 (4.6 per game).

The Twins' 3.48 team ERA ranks second among all MLB pitching staffs.

Guardians Performance Insights

In four games as the underdog over the last 10 matchups, the Guardians have a record of 2-2.

When it comes to the over/under, Cleveland and its opponents are 3-7-0 in its last 10 games.

The Guardians are 5-2-0 against the spread over their past 10 matchups (seven of those games had a spread listed by bookmakers).

The Guardians have been victorious in 10, or 43.5%, of the 23 contests they have been chosen as underdogs in this season.

Cleveland has a win-loss record of 7-7 when favored by +110 or worse by oddsmakers this year.

The moneyline set for this matchup implies the Guardians have a 47.6% chance of coming away with a victory in the contest.

Cleveland is the third-lowest scoring team in baseball averaging 3.7 runs per game (206 total).

The Guardians have pitched to a 3.93 ERA this season, which ranks 10th in baseball.

Twins Schedule

Date Opponent Score Pitching Matchup May 28 Blue Jays L 3-0 Bailey Ober vs José Berríos May 29 @ Astros W 7-5 Sonny Gray vs J.P. France May 30 @ Astros L 5-1 Joe Ryan vs Brandon Bielak May 31 @ Astros W 8-2 Louie Varland vs Hunter Brown June 1 Guardians W 7-6 Pablo Lopez vs Tanner Bibee June 2 Guardians - Bailey Ober vs Aaron Civale June 3 Guardians - Sonny Gray vs Logan Allen June 4 Guardians - Joe Ryan vs Triston McKenzie June 6 @ Rays - Louie Varland vs Shane McClanahan June 7 @ Rays - Pablo Lopez vs Zach Eflin June 8 @ Rays - Bailey Ober vs Tyler Glasnow

Guardians Schedule