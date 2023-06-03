The Colorado Rockies and Alan Trejo, who went 1-for-3 last time out, battle Daniel Lynch and the Kansas City Royals at Kauffman Stadium, Saturday at 4:10 PM ET.

He had a one-hit showing in his previous game (1-for-3) against the Diamondbacks.

Alan Trejo Game Info & Props vs. the Royals

Game Day: Saturday, June 3, 2023

Saturday, June 3, 2023 Game Time: 4:10 PM ET

4:10 PM ET Stadium: Kauffman Stadium

Royals Starter: Daniel Lynch

Daniel Lynch TV Channel: BSKC

BSKC Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -189)

Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -189) Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +650)

Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +650) RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +210)

Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +210) Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +155)

Alan Trejo At The Plate

Trejo is hitting .255 with eight doubles and four walks.

Trejo will look to extend his four-game hitting streak. He's batting .353 over the course of his last outings.

Trejo has gotten a hit in 18 of 32 games this season (56.3%), including six multi-hit games (18.8%).

In 32 games played this season, he has not hit a home run.

Trejo has driven in a run in nine games this season (28.1%), including two games with multiple runs batted in.

He has scored in seven of 32 games (21.9%), including multiple runs twice.

Alan Trejo Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away 9 GP 13 .267 AVG .262 .267 OBP .295 .300 SLG .357 1 XBH 4 0 HR 0 6 RBI 3 5/0 K/BB 11/2 0 SB 2 Home Away 16 GP 16 9 (56.3%) Games w/1+ Hit 9 (56.3%) 3 (18.8%) Games w/2+ Hits 3 (18.8%) 4 (25.0%) Games w/1+ Run 3 (18.8%) 0 (0.0%) Games w/1+ HR 0 (0.0%) 6 (37.5%) Games w/1+ RBI 3 (18.8%)

