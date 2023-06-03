Ezequiel Tovar Player Prop Bets: Rockies vs. Royals - June 3
Published: Jun. 3, 2023 at 10:26 AM CDT|Updated: 51 minutes ago
Ezequiel Tovar and his .410 on-base percentage over his past 10 games (124 points higher than his season-long percentage), will be in action for the Colorado Rockies versus the Kansas City Royals and Daniel Lynch on June 3 at 4:10 PM ET.
In his last game he had a one-hit performance (1-for-4) against the Royals.
Ezequiel Tovar Game Info & Props vs. the Royals
- Game Day: Saturday, June 3, 2023
- Game Time: 4:10 PM ET
- Stadium: Kauffman Stadium
- Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo!
- Royals Starter: Daniel Lynch
- TV Channel: BSKC
- Hits Prop: Over/under 1.5 hits (Over odds: +190)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +575)
- RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +185)
- Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +115)
Looking to place a prop bet on Ezequiel Tovar? Check out what's available at BetMGM and use bonus code "GNPLAY" when you sign up with this link!
Discover More About This Game
|Rockies Injury Report
|Rockies vs Royals Betting Trends & Stats
|Rockies vs Royals Player Props
|Rockies vs Royals Pitching Matchup
|How to Watch Rockies vs Royals
|Rockies vs Royals Odds
|Rockies vs Royals Prediction
Ezequiel Tovar At The Plate
- Tovar is batting .241 with 16 doubles, a triple, four home runs and 10 walks.
- Tovar has gotten at least one hit in 65.5% of his games this year (36 of 55), with more than one hit eight times (14.5%).
- He has homered in 7.3% of his games in 2023, and 2% of his trips to the plate.
- Tovar has driven in a run in 18 games this season (32.7%), including five games with more than one RBI (9.1%).
- In 43.6% of his games this year, he has scored at least once. And he's had three games with multiple runs (5.5%).
Ready to play FanDuel Daily Fantasy? Get in the game using our link.
Ezequiel Tovar Home/Away Batting Splits
|Home
|Away
|16
|GP
|19
|.268
|AVG
|.182
|.305
|OBP
|.239
|.464
|SLG
|.273
|8
|XBH
|4
|1
|HR
|1
|6
|RBI
|10
|13/1
|K/BB
|23/5
|0
|SB
|1
|Home
|Away
|28
|GP
|27
|22 (78.6%)
|Games w/1+ Hit
|14 (51.9%)
|3 (10.7%)
|Games w/2+ Hits
|5 (18.5%)
|14 (50.0%)
|Games w/1+ Run
|10 (37.0%)
|2 (7.1%)
|Games w/1+ HR
|2 (7.4%)
|9 (32.1%)
|Games w/1+ RBI
|9 (33.3%)
Royals Pitching Rankings
- The 8.8 strikeouts per nine innings put together by the Royals pitching staff ranks 14th in MLB.
- The Royals have the 28th-ranked team ERA across all MLB pitching staffs (5.08).
- Royals pitchers combine to rank 15th in baseball in home runs allowed (65 total, 1.1 per game).
- Lynch (0-0) takes the mound for the Royals to make his second start this season.
- His most recent appearance came on Sunday against the Washington Nationals, when the left-hander tossed 5 1/3 innings, surrendering two earned runs while allowing five hits.
© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.