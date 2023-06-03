Jurickson Profar Player Prop Bets: Rockies vs. Royals - June 3
Published: Jun. 3, 2023 at 10:25 AM CDT|Updated: 55 minutes ago
On Saturday, Jurickson Profar (.222 on-base percentage in past 10 games, 86 points below season-long percentage) and the Colorado Rockies face the Kansas City Royals, whose starting pitcher will be Daniel Lynch. First pitch is at 4:10 PM ET.
He had a hitless showing in his previous game (0-for-5 with an RBI) against the Royals.
Jurickson Profar Game Info & Props vs. the Royals
- Game Day: Saturday, June 3, 2023
- Game Time: 4:10 PM ET
- Stadium: Kauffman Stadium
- Royals Starter: Daniel Lynch
- TV Channel: BSKC
- Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -182)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +800)
- RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +220)
- Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +155)
Jurickson Profar At The Plate
- Profar is hitting .232 with 12 doubles, a triple, five home runs and 23 walks.
- Profar has gotten a hit in 33 of 50 games this year (66.0%), with more than one hit on 12 occasions (24.0%).
- He has hit a long ball in 8.0% of his games in 2023, and 2.2% of his trips to the plate.
- Profar has driven home a run in 15 games this season (30.0%), including more than one RBI in 12.0% of his games and producing three or more of his team's runs on two occasions..
- He has scored in 21 of 50 games (42.0%), including multiple runs twice.
Jurickson Profar Home/Away Batting Splits
|Home
|Away
|15
|GP
|18
|.259
|AVG
|.188
|.333
|OBP
|.296
|.397
|SLG
|.362
|4
|XBH
|6
|2
|HR
|3
|5
|RBI
|10
|11/7
|K/BB
|22/11
|0
|SB
|0
|Home
|Away
|26
|GP
|24
|20 (76.9%)
|Games w/1+ Hit
|13 (54.2%)
|7 (26.9%)
|Games w/2+ Hits
|5 (20.8%)
|13 (50.0%)
|Games w/1+ Run
|8 (33.3%)
|2 (7.7%)
|Games w/1+ HR
|2 (8.3%)
|8 (30.8%)
|Games w/1+ RBI
|7 (29.2%)
Royals Pitching Rankings
- The 8.8 strikeouts per nine innings compiled by the Royals pitching staff ranks 14th in MLB.
- The Royals have the 28th-ranked team ERA among all league pitching staffs (5.08).
- Royals pitchers combine to rank 15th in baseball in home runs surrendered (65 total, 1.1 per game).
- The Royals will look to Lynch (0-0) in his second start of the season.
- In his most recent time out on Sunday, the left-hander tossed 5 1/3 innings against the Washington Nationals, allowing two earned runs while surrendering five hits.
