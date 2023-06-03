Randal Grichuk Player Prop Bets: Rockies vs. Royals - June 3
Published: Jun. 3, 2023 at 10:27 AM CDT|Updated: 52 minutes ago
On Saturday, Randal Grichuk (on the back of going 1-for-4) and the Colorado Rockies face the Kansas City Royals, whose starting pitcher will be Daniel Lynch. First pitch is at 4:10 PM ET.
In his previous appearance, he went 1-for-4 against the Royals.
Randal Grichuk Game Info & Props vs. the Royals
- Game Day: Saturday, June 3, 2023
- Game Time: 4:10 PM ET
- Stadium: Kauffman Stadium
- Royals Starter: Daniel Lynch
- TV Channel: BSKC
- Hits Prop: Over/under 1.5 hits (Over odds: +175)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +400)
- RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +165)
- Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +100)
Randal Grichuk At The Plate
- Grichuk is hitting .347 with 10 doubles, a home run and nine walks.
- In 80.8% of his 26 games this season, Grichuk has picked up at least one hit. He's also had 11 multi-hit games.
- He has gone deep in only one game this season.
- Grichuk has driven in a run in seven games this year (26.9%), including two games with multiple runs batted in.
- In 46.2% of his games this season (12 of 26), he has scored, and in four of those games (15.4%) he has scored more than once.
Randal Grichuk Home/Away Batting Splits
|Home
|Away
|4
|GP
|5
|.500
|AVG
|.273
|.563
|OBP
|.333
|.643
|SLG
|.455
|2
|XBH
|2
|0
|HR
|1
|0
|RBI
|3
|3/2
|K/BB
|5/2
|0
|SB
|1
|Home
|Away
|14
|GP
|12
|11 (78.6%)
|Games w/1+ Hit
|10 (83.3%)
|7 (50.0%)
|Games w/2+ Hits
|4 (33.3%)
|7 (50.0%)
|Games w/1+ Run
|5 (41.7%)
|0 (0.0%)
|Games w/1+ HR
|1 (8.3%)
|2 (14.3%)
|Games w/1+ RBI
|5 (41.7%)
Royals Pitching Rankings
- The 8.8 strikeouts per nine innings put together by the Royals pitching staff ranks 14th in the league.
- The Royals' 5.08 team ERA ranks 28th among all MLB pitching staffs.
- The Royals rank 15th in baseball in home runs given up (65 total, 1.1 per game).
- Lynch (0-0) gets the start for the Royals, his second of the season.
- In his most recent appearance on Sunday, the lefty tossed 5 1/3 innings against the Washington Nationals, allowing two earned runs while surrendering five hits.
