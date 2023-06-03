Ryan McMahon and his .545 on-base percentage over his past 10 games (206 points higher than his season-long percentage), will be in action for the Colorado Rockies versus the Kansas City Royals and Daniel Lynch on June 3 at 4:10 PM ET.

He had two hits (going 2-for-4 with a home run and two RBI) in his last game against the Royals.

Ryan McMahon Game Info & Props vs. the Royals

Game Day: Saturday, June 3, 2023

Game Time: 4:10 PM ET

Stadium: Kauffman Stadium

Royals Starter: Daniel Lynch

TV Channel: BSKC

BSKC Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -208)

Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -208) Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +550)

Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +550) RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +210)

Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +210) Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +130)

Ryan McMahon At The Plate

McMahon leads Colorado in total hits (53) this season while batting .260 with 27 extra-base hits.

Among the qualifying hitters in MLB action, he ranks 78th in batting average, 70th in on-base percentage, and 38th in slugging.

McMahon has gotten at least one hit in 63.6% of his games this year (35 of 55), with at least two hits 13 times (23.6%).

He has hit a home run in 16.4% of his games in 2023 (nine of 55), and 3.9% of his trips to the dish.

McMahon has driven in a run in 20 games this year (36.4%), including seven games with more than one RBI (12.7%). He has also driven in three or more of his team's runs in four contests.

He has scored a run in 25 games this year, with multiple runs four times.

Ryan McMahon Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away 14 GP 21 .283 AVG .152 .328 OBP .239 .491 SLG .304 7 XBH 7 2 HR 2 9 RBI 7 25/4 K/BB 24/9 0 SB 2 Home Away 26 GP 29 17 (65.4%) Games w/1+ Hit 18 (62.1%) 9 (34.6%) Games w/2+ Hits 4 (13.8%) 11 (42.3%) Games w/1+ Run 14 (48.3%) 5 (19.2%) Games w/1+ HR 4 (13.8%) 14 (53.8%) Games w/1+ RBI 6 (20.7%)

