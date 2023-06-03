Saturday's contest between the Los Angeles Dodgers (35-23) and the New York Yankees (34-25) at Dodger Stadium should be a close matchup, as our computer prediction projects a final score of 5-4, with the Dodgers coming out on top. Game time is at 7:15 PM ET on June 3.

The Yankees will give the nod to Gerrit Cole (6-0, 2.93 ERA), who is eyeing win No. 7 on the season, and the Dodgers will counter with Michael Grove (0-1, 8.44 ERA).

Yankees vs. Dodgers Game Info & Odds

When: Saturday, June 3, 2023 at 7:15 PM ET

Saturday, June 3, 2023 at 7:15 PM ET Where: Dodger Stadium in Los Angeles, California

Dodger Stadium in Los Angeles, California How to Watch on TV: FOX

FOX Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo!

Bet on this matchup with BetMGM Sportsbook and use bonus code "GNPLAY" for special offers!

Yankees vs. Dodgers Score Prediction

Our pick for this contest is Dodgers 5, Yankees 4.

Total Prediction for Yankees vs. Dodgers

Total Prediction: Over 9 runs

New to BetMGM Sportsbook? We've got the best offer for new users when they use promo code "GNPLAY"! Sign up with BetMGM Sportsbook using our link and enter the bonus code "GNPLAY" for special offers. to get this great bonus for first-time depositors.

Yankees Performance Insights

The Yankees have played as the favorite in five of their past 10 games and have gone 3-2 in those contests.

In its last 10 games with a total, New York and its opponents are 6-4-0 when it comes to hitting the over.

The Yankees have four wins against the spread in their last nine chances.

This season, the Yankees have been favored 40 times and won 26, or 65%, of those games.

New York is 26-14 this season when entering a game favored by -115 or more on the moneyline.

The Yankees have a 53.5% chance to win this game based on the implied probability of the moneyline.

New York is among the highest-scoring teams in the majors, ranking 10th with 277 total runs this season.

The Yankees' 3.72 team ERA ranks seventh among all MLB pitching staffs.

Dodgers Performance Insights

In six games as the underdog over the last 10 matchups, the Dodgers have posted a mark of 3-3.

When it comes to the over/under, Los Angeles and its foes are 8-2-0 in its last 10 contests.

The Dodgers' record against the spread is 2-1-0 over their previous 10 games (oddsmakers set spreads in three of those contests).

The Dodgers have won in five, or 45.5%, of the 11 contests they have been named as odds-on underdogs this year.

This year, Los Angeles has won three of eight games when listed as at least -105 or worse on the moneyline.

The Dodgers have an implied victory probability of 51.2% according to the moneyline set by sportsbooks for this matchup.

Los Angeles scores the third-most runs in baseball (327 total, 5.6 per game).

Dodgers pitchers have a combined ERA of 4.45 ERA this year, which ranks 20th in MLB.

Put your picks to the test and bet on with BetMGM Sportsbook. Use bonus code "GNPLAY" for special offers!

Yankees Schedule

Date Opponent Score Pitching Matchup May 28 Padres W 10-7 Gerrit Cole vs Yu Darvish May 29 @ Mariners W 10-4 Domingo Germán vs Bryce Miller May 30 @ Mariners W 10-2 Nestor Cortes Jr. vs Logan Gilbert May 31 @ Mariners L 1-0 Clarke Schmidt vs George Kirby June 2 @ Dodgers L 8-4 Luis Severino vs Clayton Kershaw June 3 @ Dodgers - Gerrit Cole vs Michael Grove June 4 @ Dodgers - Domingo Germán vs Bobby Miller June 6 White Sox - Nestor Cortes Jr. vs Lucas Giolito June 7 White Sox - Clarke Schmidt vs Lance Lynn June 8 White Sox - Luis Severino vs Mike Clevinger June 9 Red Sox - Gerrit Cole vs Tanner Houck

Dodgers Schedule