Top Player Prop Bets for Yankees vs. Dodgers on June 3, 2023
Player prop betting options for Aaron Judge, Freddie Freeman and others are available in the New York Yankees-Los Angeles Dodgers matchup at Dodger Stadium on Saturday, starting at 7:15 PM ET.
Yankees vs. Dodgers Game Info
- When: Saturday, June 3, 2023 at 7:15 PM ET
- Where: Dodger Stadium in Los Angeles, California
- How to Watch on TV: FOX
- Live Stream: Watch the MLB on Fubo!
MLB Props Today: New York Yankees
Gerrit Cole Props
- Strikeouts Prop: Over/Under 6.5 (Over Odds: -141)
Cole Stats
- The Yankees will hand the ball to Gerrit Cole (6-0) for his 13th start of the season.
- He has earned a quality start seven times in 12 starts this season.
- Cole will look to finish five or more innings for the 13th start in a row.
- The 32-year-old ranks 14th in ERA (2.93), 28th in WHIP (1.140), and 25th in K/9 (9.7) among qualified pitchers in the majors this season.
Cole Recent Games
|Opponent
|Date
|IP
|H
|R
|ER
|K
|BB
|vs. Padres
|May. 28
|6.0
|4
|6
|5
|9
|3
|vs. Orioles
|May. 23
|5.0
|6
|5
|5
|2
|3
|at Blue Jays
|May. 17
|6.0
|7
|0
|0
|6
|2
|vs. Rays
|May. 12
|5.0
|5
|2
|2
|4
|2
|at Rays
|May. 7
|5.0
|8
|6
|5
|6
|2
Aaron Judge Props
- Hits Prop: Over/Under 1.5 (Over Odds: +205)
- Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -185)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +165)
- RBI Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +105)
Judge Stats
- Judge has recorded 50 hits with 10 doubles, 18 home runs and 34 walks. He has driven in 39 runs with three stolen bases.
- He has a slash line of .291/.402/.663 on the year.
Judge Recent Games
|Opponent
|Date
|H/AB
|R
|HR
|RBI
|TB
|SB
|at Dodgers
|Jun. 2
|0-for-4
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|at Mariners
|May. 31
|0-for-3
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|at Mariners
|May. 30
|1-for-3
|2
|1
|1
|4
|0
|at Mariners
|May. 29
|3-for-4
|3
|2
|3
|10
|0
|vs. Padres
|May. 28
|2-for-4
|2
|1
|2
|5
|0
Gleyber Torres Props
- Hits Prop: Over/Under 1.5 (Over Odds: +190)
- Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -130)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +475)
- RBI Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +190)
Torres Stats
- Gleyber Torres has eight doubles, a triple, nine home runs, 25 walks and 25 RBI (58 total hits). He has stolen five bases.
- He has a .267/.341/.438 slash line on the year.
- Torres heads into this game looking to extend his 12-game hit streak. In his last 10 games he is batting .326 with two home runs, a walk and three RBI.
Torres Recent Games
|Opponent
|Date
|H/AB
|R
|HR
|RBI
|TB
|SB
|at Dodgers
|Jun. 2
|1-for-4
|0
|0
|0
|1
|0
|at Mariners
|May. 31
|1-for-4
|0
|0
|0
|1
|0
|at Mariners
|May. 30
|2-for-5
|1
|0
|0
|2
|0
|at Mariners
|May. 29
|2-for-6
|2
|0
|0
|2
|0
|vs. Padres
|May. 28
|1-for-4
|1
|0
|0
|1
|0
MLB Props Today: Los Angeles Dodgers
Freddie Freeman Props
- Hits Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -233)
- Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +110)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +500)
- RBI Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +205)
Freeman Stats
- Freeman has 23 doubles, a triple, 10 home runs, 28 walks and 35 RBI (80 total hits). He's also swiped eight bases.
- He has a .343/.416/.579 slash line so far this season.
Freeman Recent Games
|Opponent
|Date
|H/AB
|R
|HR
|RBI
|TB
|SB
|vs. Yankees
|Jun. 2
|0-for-5
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|vs. Nationals
|May. 31
|2-for-4
|2
|0
|0
|2
|2
|vs. Nationals
|May. 30
|4-for-5
|2
|1
|1
|7
|0
|vs. Nationals
|May. 29
|1-for-4
|1
|0
|2
|2
|0
|at Rays
|May. 28
|2-for-5
|1
|0
|0
|4
|0
Mookie Betts Props
- Hits Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -204)
- Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +100)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +475)
- RBI Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +200)
Betts Stats
- Mookie Betts has 14 doubles, a triple, 15 home runs, 35 walks and 36 RBI (57 total hits). He's also stolen three bases.
- He's slashed .266/.371/.551 so far this year.
- Betts enters this game looking to extend his four-game hit streak. During his last five outings he is hitting .409 with four home runs, two walks and five RBI.
Betts Recent Games
|Opponent
|Date
|H/AB
|R
|HR
|RBI
|TB
|SB
|vs. Yankees
|Jun. 2
|4-for-4
|2
|2
|3
|10
|1
|vs. Nationals
|May. 31
|2-for-5
|2
|2
|2
|8
|0
|vs. Nationals
|May. 30
|2-for-5
|1
|0
|0
|2
|0
|vs. Nationals
|May. 29
|1-for-3
|1
|0
|0
|1
|0
|at Rays
|May. 28
|0-for-5
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
