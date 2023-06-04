The Denver Nuggets, Aaron Gordon included, will play at 8:00 PM on Sunday versus the Miami Heat in the 2023 NBA Playoffs.

In a 104-93 win over the Heat (his previous action) Gordon posted 16 points and six rebounds.

If you'd like to place a wager on Gordon's props, we look at his available ones, providing some stats and trends, below.

Aaron Gordon Prop Bets vs. the Heat

Stat Prop O/U Season Avg Last 10 Avg Points 13.5 16.3 12.1 Rebounds 5.5 6.6 4.8 Assists 2.5 3.0 2.9 PRA 21.5 25.9 19.8 PR 19.5 22.9 16.9 3PM 0.5 0.9 0.6



Looking to bet on one or more of Aaron Gordon's player prop bets? Sign up at DraftKings with our link to get a first deposit bonus today!

Nuggets vs Heat Additional Info

Aaron Gordon Insights vs. the Heat

This season, Aaron Gordon has made 6.3 shots from the floor per game, which accounts for 12.0% of his team's total makes.

Gordon is averaging 2.5 three-point field goal attempts per game this season, which is 6.8% of his team's attempts from beyond the arc.

Gordon's opponents, the Heat, have one of the slowest offensive tempos, ranking 29th, averaging 99.2 possessions per game, while his Nuggets average 99.5 per game, which ranks 27th among NBA teams.

Conceding 109.8 points per game, the Heat are the second-ranked squad in the league on defense.

On the boards, the Heat are ranked sixth in the NBA, allowing 41.9 rebounds per game.

The Heat allow 25.6 assists per contest, 14th-ranked in the league.

Conceding 13.1 made 3-pointers per game, the Heat are the 28th-ranked squad in the NBA.

Aaron Gordon vs. the Heat

Date MIN PTS REB AST 3PM BLK STL 6/1/2023 36 16 6 1 0 1 0 12/30/2022 33 11 5 3 0 0 2

Want another way to try to win cash prizes? Add Gordon or any of his Nuggets teammates to your lineup in FanDuel Daily Fantasy NBA contests. Use our link to sign up and get a great offer for new users. (See website for offer details, not available in all areas.)

Not all offers available in all states. Please gamble responsibly. If you or someone you know has developed a gambling problem or addiction, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.