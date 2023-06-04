Bam Adebayo could make a big impact for the Miami Heat at 8:00 PM on Sunday against the Denver Nuggets in the 2023 NBA Playoffs.

Adebayo, in his previous game (June 1 loss against the Nuggets) posted 26 points, 13 rebounds and five assists.

In this piece we'll dive into Adebayo's stats and trends, helping you make good predictions on prop bets.

Bam Adebayo Prop Bets vs. the Nuggets

Stat Prop O/U Season Avg Last 10 Avg Points 18.5 20.4 17.1 Rebounds 9.5 9.2 9.4 Assists 3.5 3.2 3.9 PRA 31.5 32.8 30.4 PR 27.5 29.6 26.5



Heat vs Nuggets Additional Info

Bam Adebayo Insights vs. the Nuggets

Adebayo is responsible for attempting 15.9% of his team's field goal attempts this season with 14.9 per game.

Adebayo's Heat average 99.2 possessions per game, which ranks 29th among NBA teams, while the Nuggets are one of the league's slowest with 99.5 possessions per contest.

The Nuggets are the eighth-best defensive squad in the NBA, allowing 112.5 points per contest.

Conceding 40.8 rebounds per contest, the Nuggets are the best team in the NBA.

In terms of assists, the Nuggets have given up 25.7 per game, 15th in the NBA.

Bam Adebayo vs. the Nuggets

Date MIN PTS REB AST 3PM BLK STL 6/1/2023 40 26 13 5 0 0 0 2/13/2023 34 19 2 2 0 1 2 12/30/2022 30 22 7 2 0 2 4

