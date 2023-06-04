Charlie Blackmon -- with a slugging percentage of .525 in his past 10 games, including two home runs -- will be in action for the Colorado Rockies against the Kansas City Royals, with Brady Singer on the hill, on June 4 at 2:10 PM ET.

In his previous appearance, he went 1-for-4 with an RBI against the Royals.

Charlie Blackmon Game Info & Props vs. the Royals

Game Day: Sunday, June 4, 2023

Sunday, June 4, 2023 Game Time: 2:10 PM ET

2:10 PM ET Stadium: Kauffman Stadium

Watch this game on Fubo! Royals Starter: Brady Singer

Brady Singer TV Channel: BSKC

BSKC Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -250)

Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -250) Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +525)

Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +525) RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +190)

Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +190) Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: -105)

Charlie Blackmon At The Plate

Blackmon has 13 doubles, two triples, five home runs and 19 walks while hitting .276.

Among qualified batters in baseball, he ranks 47th in batting average, 41st in on-base percentage, and 73rd in slugging.

In 72.5% of his games this year (37 of 51), Blackmon has picked up at least one hit, and in 15 of those games (29.4%) he recorded more than one.

In 9.8% of his games this season, he has gone deep, and 2.3% of his trips to the plate.

Blackmon has had an RBI in 17 games this year (33.3%), including seven multi-RBI outings (13.7%).

He has scored in 25 games this year (49.0%), including five multi-run games (9.8%).

Charlie Blackmon Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away 14 GP 20 .302 AVG .254 .406 OBP .357 .434 SLG .394 5 XBH 6 1 HR 2 6 RBI 7 4/9 K/BB 15/8 0 SB 0 Home Away 26 GP 25 21 (80.8%) Games w/1+ Hit 16 (64.0%) 9 (34.6%) Games w/2+ Hits 6 (24.0%) 13 (50.0%) Games w/1+ Run 12 (48.0%) 3 (11.5%) Games w/1+ HR 2 (8.0%) 11 (42.3%) Games w/1+ RBI 6 (24.0%)

