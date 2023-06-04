Elias Díaz Player Prop Bets: Rockies vs. Royals - June 4
Published: Jun. 4, 2023 at 9:24 AM CDT|Updated: 48 minutes ago
Elias Diaz, with a slugging percentage of .381 in his past 10 games -- including two home runs -- will be in action for the Colorado Rockies versus the Kansas City Royals, with Brady Singer on the hill, June 4 at 2:10 PM ET.
He had a hitless performance in his previous game (0-for-5) against the Royals.
Elias Díaz Game Info & Props vs. the Royals
- Game Day: Sunday, June 4, 2023
- Game Time: 2:10 PM ET
- Stadium: Kauffman Stadium
- Royals Starter: Brady Singer
- TV Channel: BSKC
- Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -278)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +725)
- RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +155)
- Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +140)
Elias Díaz At The Plate
- Diaz leads Colorado in OBP (.362), slugging percentage (.475) and OPS (.837) this season.
- Among the qualified hitters in baseball, he ranks 10th in batting average, 34th in on-base percentage, and 48th in slugging.
- Diaz has reached base via a hit in 37 games this season (of 51 played), and had multiple hits in 17 of those games.
- In 11.8% of his games this season, he has gone deep, and 3% of his trips to the dish.
- Diaz has picked up an RBI in 19 games this year (37.3%), with more than one RBI in nine of those contests (17.6%).
- In 35.3% of his games this year (18 of 51), he has scored, and in three of those games (5.9%) he has scored more than once.
Elias Díaz Home/Away Batting Splits
|Home
|Away
|14
|GP
|17
|.396
|AVG
|.281
|.415
|OBP
|.369
|.646
|SLG
|.333
|6
|XBH
|3
|3
|HR
|0
|13
|RBI
|5
|9/3
|K/BB
|13/7
|0
|SB
|0
|Home
|Away
|26
|GP
|25
|22 (84.6%)
|Games w/1+ Hit
|15 (60.0%)
|10 (38.5%)
|Games w/2+ Hits
|7 (28.0%)
|13 (50.0%)
|Games w/1+ Run
|5 (20.0%)
|6 (23.1%)
|Games w/1+ HR
|0 (0.0%)
|13 (50.0%)
|Games w/1+ RBI
|6 (24.0%)
Royals Pitching Rankings
- The Royals pitching staff ranks 13th in the league with a collective 8.8 strikeouts per nine innings.
- The Royals have the 28th-ranked team ERA across all league pitching staffs (5.07).
- The Royals rank 14th in baseball in home runs surrendered (65 total, 1.1 per game).
- Singer (3-4) gets the starting nod for the Royals in his 12th start of the season. He's put together a 7.12 ERA in 54 1/3 innings pitched, with 49 strikeouts.
- His most recent appearance was on Saturday, May 27 against the Washington Nationals, when the righty threw five innings, surrendering two earned runs while giving up four hits.
- The 26-year-old has amassed an ERA of 7.12, with 8.1 strikeouts per nine innings, in 11 games this season. Opposing hitters have a .295 batting average against him.
