Jamal Murray and his Denver Nuggets teammates hit the court versus the Miami Heat in the 2023 NBA Playoffs, at 8:00 PM ET on Sunday.

In his last game, a 104-93 win versus the Heat, Murray totaled 26 points, six rebounds and 10 assists.

If you'd like to place a wager on Murray's props, we break down his available ones, providing some stats and trends, below.

Jamal Murray Prop Bets vs. the Heat

Stat Prop O/U Season Avg Last 10 Avg Points 26.5 20.0 27.1 Rebounds 5.5 3.9 5.5 Assists 5.5 6.2 6.1 PRA 37.5 30.1 38.7 PR 31.5 23.9 32.6 3PM 3.5 2.6 2.5



Nuggets vs Heat Additional Info

Jamal Murray Insights vs. the Heat

Murray is responsible for attempting 14.7% of his team's field goal attempts this season with 16.0 per game.

This season, he's accounted for 17.8% of his team's three-pointers made, averaging 2.6 per game.

Murray's Nuggets average 99.5 possessions per game, which ranks 27th among NBA teams, while the Heat are one of the league's slowest with 99.2 possessions per contest.

The Heat are the second-best defensive squad in the NBA, allowing 109.8 points per game.

The Heat are the sixth-ranked team in the NBA, allowing 41.9 rebounds per game.

The Heat are the 14th-ranked squad in the league, allowing 25.6 assists per game.

The Heat allow 13.1 made 3-pointers per game, 28th-ranked in the league.

Jamal Murray vs. the Heat

Date MIN PTS REB AST 3PM BLK STL 6/1/2023 44 26 6 10 2 0 1 12/30/2022 34 14 2 6 1 0 0

