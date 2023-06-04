Jurickson Profar -- .125 average over his past 10 games -- will be in action for the Colorado Rockies versus the Kansas City Royals, with Brady Singer on the mound, on June 4 at 2:10 PM ET.

He had a hitless showing in his most recent game (0-for-3) against the Royals.

Jurickson Profar Game Info & Props vs. the Royals

Game Day: Sunday, June 4, 2023

Game Time: 2:10 PM ET

Stadium: Kauffman Stadium

Royals Starter: Brady Singer

TV Channel: BSKC

BSKC Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -250)

Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -250) Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +625)

Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +625) RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +200)

Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +200) Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +105)

Explore More About This Game

Jurickson Profar At The Plate

Profar has 12 doubles, a triple, five home runs and 25 walks while batting .229.

Profar has recorded a hit in 33 of 51 games this season (64.7%), including 12 multi-hit games (23.5%).

In four games this season, he has homered (7.8%, and 2.2% of his trips to the plate).

In 15 games this year (29.4%), Profar has picked up an RBI, and in six of those games (11.8%) he had two or more. He has also driven home three or more of his team's runs in two contests.

He has scored in 22 of 51 games (43.1%), including multiple runs twice.

Jurickson Profar Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away 15 GP 18 .259 AVG .188 .333 OBP .296 .397 SLG .362 4 XBH 6 2 HR 3 5 RBI 10 11/7 K/BB 22/11 0 SB 0 Home Away 26 GP 25 20 (76.9%) Games w/1+ Hit 13 (52.0%) 7 (26.9%) Games w/2+ Hits 5 (20.0%) 13 (50.0%) Games w/1+ Run 9 (36.0%) 2 (7.7%) Games w/1+ HR 2 (8.0%) 8 (30.8%) Games w/1+ RBI 7 (28.0%)

Royals Pitching Rankings