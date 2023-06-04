The Miami Heat are 8.5-point underdogs heading into Game 2 of the NBA Finals against the Denver Nuggets at Ball Arena on Sunday, starting at 8:00 PM ET on ABC. The Nuggets hold a 1-0 series lead.

Nuggets vs. Heat Game Info & Odds

Date: Sunday, June 4, 2023

Sunday, June 4, 2023 Time: 8:00 PM ET

8:00 PM ET How to Watch on TV: ABC

ABC

Denver, Colorado

Denver, Colorado Venue: Ball Arena

Nuggets vs. Heat Score Prediction

Prediction: Nuggets 115 - Heat 108

Nuggets vs Heat Additional Info

Spread & Total Prediction for Nuggets vs. Heat

Pick ATS: Heat (+ 8.5)

Heat (+ 8.5) Pick OU: Over (216)



The Nuggets (44-36-2 ATS) have covered the spread 53.7% of the time, 17.1% more often than the Heat (30-48-4) this year.

Denver (10-12-1) covers a lower percentage of games when it is favored by 8.5 points or more this season (43.5%) than Miami (1-1) does as an 8.5+-point underdog (50%).

Denver's games have gone over the total 45.1% of the time this season (37 out of 82), less often than Miami's games have (40 out of 82).

As a moneyline favorite this season, the Nuggets are 43-18, while the Heat are 8-16 as moneyline underdogs.

Nuggets Performance Insights

Denver is scoring 115.8 points per game (12th-ranked in NBA) this season, while giving up 112.5 points per contest (eighth-ranked).

The Nuggets have been one of the top teams in the league when it comes to assists, as they are averaging 28.9 per game (second-best in NBA).

The Nuggets rank fourth-best in the NBA with a three-point shooting percentage of 37.9%. They rank 18th in the league by sinking 11.8 three-pointers per contest.

This year, Denver has taken 63.9% two-pointers, accounting for 72.9% of the team's buckets. It has shot 36.1% three-pointers (27.1% of the team's baskets).

