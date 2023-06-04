Nuggets vs. Heat: Betting Trends, Odds, Records Against the Spread, Home/Road Splits
Published: Jun. 4, 2023 at 7:23 AM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
The Miami Heat are 8.5-point underdogs heading into Game 2 of the NBA Finals against the Denver Nuggets at Ball Arena on Sunday, starting at 8:00 PM ET on ABC. The Nuggets hold a 1-0 series lead. The matchup has an over/under of 215.5 points.
Nuggets vs. Heat Odds & Info
- When: Sunday, June 4, 2023 at 8:00 PM ET
- Where: Ball Arena in Denver, Colorado
- TV: ABC
|Favorite
|Spread
|Over/Under
|Nuggets
|-8.5
|215.5
Check out the latest NBA odds and place your bets on this matchup with BetMGM Sportsbook.
Nuggets Betting Records & Stats
- Denver's games this season have featured more combined points than this contest's total of 215.5 points 67 times.
- Denver's outings this year have an average total of 228.3, 12.8 more points than this game's over/under.
- The Nuggets are 45-37-0 against the spread this season.
- Denver has won 43, or 70.5%, of the 61 games it has played as the favorite this season.
- Denver has a record of 16-6, a 72.7% win rate, when it's favored by -375 or more by oddsmakers this season.
- The moneyline for this contest implies a 78.9% chance of a victory for the Nuggets.
Nuggets vs Heat Additional Info
Nuggets vs. Heat Over/Under Stats (Regular Season)
|Games Over 215.5
|% of Games Over 215.5
|Average PPG
|Combined Average PPG
|Average Opponent PPG
|Combined Average Opponent PPG
|Average Total
|Nuggets
|67
|81.7%
|115.8
|225.3
|112.5
|222.3
|229.9
|Heat
|49
|59.8%
|109.5
|225.3
|109.8
|222.3
|219.6
Additional Nuggets Insights & Trends
- The Nuggets have gone 8-2 over their past 10 games, with a 6-4 record against the spread during that span.
- Four of Nuggets' last 10 contests have gone over the total.
- In home games, Denver has a better record against the spread (25-16-0) compared to its ATS record on the road (20-21-0).
- The 115.8 points per game the Nuggets record are 6.0 more points than the Heat allow (109.8).
- Denver has a 39-22 record against the spread and a 48-13 record overall when putting up more than 109.8 points.
New to BetMGM Sportsbook? We've got a great offer for new users! Be sure to use our link to get this fantastic first-time player promotion.
Nuggets vs. Heat Betting Splits
|ATS Record
|ATS Record Against 8.5+ Point Spread
|Over/Under Record (O-U-P)
|Nuggets
|45-37
|10-13
|38-44
|Heat
|30-52
|1-1
|41-41
Nuggets vs. Heat Point Insights
|Nuggets
|Heat
|115.8
|109.5
|12
|30
|39-22
|15-15
|48-13
|22-8
|112.5
|109.8
|8
|2
|27-7
|25-36
|28-6
|38-23
Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.
© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.