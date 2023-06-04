In Game 2 of the NBA Finals, the Denver Nuggets and the Miami Heat meet.

Nuggets vs. Heat Game Info

When: Sunday, June 4, 2023 at 8:00 PM ET

Where: Ball Arena in Denver, Colorado

TV: ABC

Nuggets vs Heat Additional Info

Nuggets Stats Insights

The Nuggets are shooting 50.4% from the field this season, 2.2 percentage points higher than the 48.2% the Heat allow to opponents.

Denver has a 41-12 straight-up record in games it shoots higher than 48.2% from the field.

The Nuggets are the 18th best rebounding team in the league, the Heat rank 27th.

The Nuggets record 115.8 points per game, six more points than the 109.8 the Heat give up.

Denver has a 48-13 record when putting up more than 109.8 points.

Nuggets Home & Away Comparison

The Nuggets are putting up 119.4 points per game this season in home games, which is 7.2 more points than they're averaging away from home (112.2).

Denver is ceding 109.6 points per game this season when playing at home, which is 5.7 fewer points than it is allowing away from home (115.3).

The Nuggets are sinking 12.4 treys per game with a 39% shooting percentage from beyond the arc in home games, which is 1.1 more threes and 2.3% points better than they're averaging in away games (11.3 threes per game, 36.7% three-point percentage).

Nuggets Injuries