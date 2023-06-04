As they prepare for Game 2 of the NBA Finals against the Miami Heat (44-38), the Denver Nuggets (53-29) will be monitoring just one player on the injury report. The game begins at 8:00 PM ET on Sunday, June 4 at Ball Arena.

The Nuggets beat the Heat 104-93 on Thursday when they last played. Nikola Jokic topped the Nuggets in the win with 27 points, while Bam Adebayo scored 26 in the losing effort for the Heat.

Nuggets vs Heat Additional Info

Denver Nuggets Injury Report Today

Name Position Status Injury PPG RPG APG Jamal Murray PG Questionable Illness 20 3.9 6.2

Miami Heat Injury Report Today

Heat Injuries: Cody Zeller: Questionable (Foot), Victor Oladipo: Out For Season (Knee), Caleb Martin: Questionable (Illness), Tyler Herro: Out (Hand)

Nuggets vs. Heat Game Info

When: Sunday, June 4, 2023 at 8:00 PM ET

Sunday, June 4, 2023 at 8:00 PM ET Where: Ball Arena in Denver, Colorado

Ball Arena in Denver, Colorado TV: ABC

Nuggets Season Insights

The 115.8 points per game the Nuggets score are six more points than the Heat allow (109.8).

Denver has a 48-13 record when scoring more than 109.8 points.

In their last 10 games, the Nuggets have been scoring 115.4 points per contest, an average that's a little lower than the 115.8 they've scored over the course of the 2022-23 season.

Denver hits 11.8 three-pointers per game (18th in the league), while its opponents have made 11.4 on average.

The Nuggets' 116.3 points per 100 possessions on offense rank second in the NBA, and the 112.9 points they allow per 100 possessions rank 19th in the league.

Nuggets vs. Heat Betting Info

Favorite Spread Total Nuggets -8.5 216

