The Denver Nuggets (53-29) take on the Miami Heat (44-38) at 8:00 PM ET on Sunday at Ball Arena. Nikola Jokic of the Nuggets and Jimmy Butler of the Heat are two players to watch in this contest.

How to Watch Nuggets vs. Heat

Game Day: Sunday, June 4

Sunday, June 4 Game Time: 8:00 PM ET

8:00 PM ET Arena: Ball Arena

Ball Arena Location: Denver, Colorado

Nuggets' Last Game

The Heat were beaten by the Nuggets on Thursday, 104-93. Adebayo scored 26 in a losing effort, while Jokic paced the winning team with 27 points.

Name PTS REB ASST STL BLK 3PM Nikola Jokic 27 10 14 1 1 1 Jamal Murray 26 6 10 1 0 2 Aaron Gordon 16 6 1 0 1 0

Nuggets vs Heat Additional Info

Nuggets Players to Watch

Jokic paces his squad in points (24.5), rebounds (11.8) and assists (9.8) per game, shooting 63.2% from the field. At the other end, he averages 1.3 steals and 0.7 blocked shots.

Jamal Murray puts up 20 points, 3.9 rebounds and 6.2 assists per contest. Defensively, he averages 1 steal and 0.2 blocked shots.

Aaron Gordon puts up 16.3 points, 6.6 rebounds and 3 assists per game. At the other end, he averages 0.8 steals and 0.8 blocked shots.

Bruce Brown puts up 11.5 points, 4.1 rebounds and 3.4 assists per contest, shooting 48.3% from the floor and 35.8% from downtown with 1.1 made 3-pointers per game.

Michael Porter Jr. puts up 17.4 points, 5.5 rebounds and 1 assists per contest, shooting 48.7% from the floor and 41.4% from downtown with 3 made 3-pointers per contest (eighth in league).

Top Performers (Last 10 Games)

Name PTS REB ASST STL BLK 3PM Nikola Jokic 32.1 12.8 11.8 1.2 1.2 1.6 Jamal Murray 27.1 5.5 6.1 1.9 0.3 2.5 Michael Porter Jr. 14 8.9 2 0.3 0.8 2.9 Aaron Gordon 12.1 4.8 2.9 0.3 1 0.6 Bruce Brown 12.2 4.1 2 0.8 0.3 1

