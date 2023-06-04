Charlie Blackmon and the Colorado Rockies (26-34), who are going for a series sweep, will visit the Kansas City Royals (17-41) at Kauffman Stadium on Sunday, June 4. The first pitch will be thrown at 2:10 PM ET.

Oddsmakers list the Royals as -140 favorites on the moneyline, while giving the underdog Rockies +115 moneyline odds. Kansas City (-1.5) is favored on the run line. The total for the contest has been set at 9 runs.

Rockies vs. Royals Time and TV Channel

Date: Sunday, June 4, 2023

Sunday, June 4, 2023 Time: 2:10 PM ET

2:10 PM ET TV: BSKC

BSKC Location: Kansas City, Missouri

Kansas City, Missouri Venue: Kauffman Stadium

Kauffman Stadium Probable Pitchers: Brady Singer - KC (3-4, 7.12 ERA) vs Kyle Freeland - COL (4-6, 4.22 ERA)

Rockies vs. Royals Betting Odds, Run Line and Total

Here's a look at the odds, run line and over/under for this matchup available at individual sportsbooks.

Explore More About This Game

Rockies vs. Royals Betting Trends and Insights

The Royals have been listed as the favorite nine times this season but have failed to win any of those games.

The Royals have played three games as moneyline favorites with odds of -140 or shorter without a win.

Bookmakers have implied with the moneyline set for this matchup that Kansas City has a 58.3% chance to win.

The Royals did not win a game as the moneyline favorite in the last 10 games in six tries.

In its last 10 matchups (all had set totals), Kansas City combined with its opponents to go over the total four times.

The Rockies have won in 23, or 46%, of the 50 contests they have been named as odds-on underdogs this year.

This season, the Rockies have been victorious 15 times in 40 chances when named as an underdog of at least +115 or longer on the moneyline.

In 10 games over the last 10 matchups when set as underdogs by sportsbooks, the Rockies had a record of 5-5.

Colorado and its opponents have combined to hit the over five times in the last 10 games with a total.

Rockies Futures Odds

Odds MLB Rank NL West Rank Win World Series +100000 27th 5th Win NL West +25000 - 5th

