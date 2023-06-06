Elehuris Montero Player Prop Bets: Rockies vs. Giants - June 6
Published: Jun. 6, 2023 at 9:24 AM CDT|Updated: 2 hours ago
On Tuesday, Elehuris Montero (hitting .074 in his past 10 games) and the Colorado Rockies face the San Francisco Giants, whose starting pitcher will be John Brebbia. First pitch is at 8:40 PM ET.
In his most recent game he had a hitless showing (0-for-4) against the Royals.
Elehuris Montero Game Info & Props vs. the Giants
- Game Day: Tuesday, June 6, 2023
- Game Time: 8:40 PM ET
- Stadium: Coors Field
- Stadium: Coors Field
- Giants Starter: John Brebbia
- TV Channel: SportsNet RM
- Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -200)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +500)
- RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +170)
- Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +130)
Explore More About This Game
Elehuris Montero At The Plate
- Montero has three doubles, a triple, a home run and two walks while batting .222.
- Montero has reached base via a hit in nine games this season (of 20 played), and had multiple hits in four of those games.
- He has homered in one game this season.
- Montero has driven in a run in six games this season (30.0%), including one multiple-RBI game.
- He has scored at least one run seven times this year (35.0%), including one multi-run game.
Elehuris Montero Home/Away Batting Splits
|Home
|Away
|6
|GP
|9
|.350
|AVG
|.194
|.409
|OBP
|.219
|.450
|SLG
|.323
|2
|XBH
|2
|0
|HR
|1
|1
|RBI
|4
|5/2
|K/BB
|16/0
|0
|SB
|0
|Home
|Away
|7
|GP
|13
|4 (57.1%)
|Games w/1+ Hit
|5 (38.5%)
|2 (28.6%)
|Games w/2+ Hits
|2 (15.4%)
|4 (57.1%)
|Games w/1+ Run
|3 (23.1%)
|0 (0.0%)
|Games w/1+ HR
|1 (7.7%)
|1 (14.3%)
|Games w/1+ RBI
|5 (38.5%)
Giants Pitching Rankings
- The Giants pitching staff ranks 11th in MLB with a collective nine strikeouts per nine innings.
- The Giants have the 13th-ranked team ERA among all MLB pitching staffs (4.10).
- Giants pitchers combine to rank 14th in baseball in home runs given up (66 total, 1.1 per game).
- The Giants will send Brebbia (2-0) out for his fifth start of the season. He is 2-0 with a 3.80 ERA and 33 strikeouts in 23 2/3 innings pitched.
- In his last time out -- in relief on Saturday -- the right-hander tossed one scoreless inning against the Baltimore Orioles without surrendering a hit.
- The 33-year-old has put up an ERA of 3.80, with 12.5 strikeouts per nine innings, in 25 games this season. Opponents are batting .207 against him.
