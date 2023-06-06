Ezequiel Tovar and his .410 on-base percentage over his past 10 games (116 points higher than his season-long percentage), will be in action for the Colorado Rockies versus the San Francisco Giants and John Brebbia on June 6 at 8:40 PM ET.

In his most recent game he had a one-hit showing (1-for-4) against the Royals.

Ezequiel Tovar Game Info & Props vs. the Giants

Game Day: Tuesday, June 6, 2023

Tuesday, June 6, 2023 Game Time: 8:40 PM ET

8:40 PM ET Stadium: Coors Field

Coors Field Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo!

Watch this game on Fubo! Giants Starter: John Brebbia

John Brebbia TV Channel: SportsNet RM

SportsNet RM Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -208)

Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -208) Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +675)

Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +675) RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +190)

Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +190) Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +140)

Ezequiel Tovar At The Plate

Tovar has 17 doubles, a triple, four home runs and 11 walks while batting .247.

Tovar will look to extend his four-game hitting streak. He's batting .278 with one homer over the course of his last outings.

Tovar has had a hit in 38 of 57 games this season (66.7%), including multiple hits nine times (15.8%).

In 7.0% of his games this year, he has hit a home run, and 1.9% of his trips to the dish.

Tovar has picked up an RBI in 31.6% of his games this season, with more than one RBI in 8.8% of his games.

In 42.1% of his games this year, he has scored at least once. And he's had three games with multiple runs (5.3%).

Ezequiel Tovar Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away 16 GP 19 .268 AVG .182 .305 OBP .239 .464 SLG .273 8 XBH 4 1 HR 1 6 RBI 10 13/1 K/BB 23/5 0 SB 1 Home Away 28 GP 29 22 (78.6%) Games w/1+ Hit 16 (55.2%) 3 (10.7%) Games w/2+ Hits 6 (20.7%) 14 (50.0%) Games w/1+ Run 10 (34.5%) 2 (7.1%) Games w/1+ HR 2 (6.9%) 9 (32.1%) Games w/1+ RBI 9 (31.0%)

Giants Pitching Rankings