Nolan Jones -- 2-for-4 in his most recent game -- will be in action for the Colorado Rockies against the San Francisco Giants, with John Brebbia on the mound, on June 6 at 8:40 PM ET.

He racked up two hits (going 2-for-4) in his last game against the Royals.

Nolan Jones Game Info & Props vs. the Giants

Game Day: Tuesday, June 6, 2023

Game Time: 8:40 PM ET

Stadium: Coors Field

Coors Field Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo!

Giants Starter: John Brebbia

TV Channel: SportsNet RM

SportsNet RM Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -182)

Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -182) Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +525)

Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +525) RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +175)

Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +175) Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +135)

Nolan Jones At The Plate

Jones has three doubles, a home run and a walk while hitting .333.

Jones is batting .368 with one homer during his last outings and is on a seven-game hitting streak.

Jones has reached base via a hit in seven games this year (of eight played), and had multiple hits in three of those games.

He has hit a home run in one game this year.

Jones has driven in a run in four games this year (50.0%), including two games with multiple runs batted in.

He has scored a run in two games this season, but just one run each time.

Nolan Jones Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away 3 GP 5 2 (66.7%) Games w/1+ Hit 5 (100.0%) 1 (33.3%) Games w/2+ Hits 2 (40.0%) 1 (33.3%) Games w/1+ Run 1 (20.0%) 0 (0.0%) Games w/1+ HR 1 (20.0%) 1 (33.3%) Games w/1+ RBI 3 (60.0%)

