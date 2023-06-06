Tuesday's game between the Colorado Rockies (26-35) and the San Francisco Giants (29-30) at Coors Field has a good chance to be a tight matchup, as our computer prediction projects a final score of 6-4, with the Rockies taking home the win. First pitch is at 8:40 PM ET on June 6.

This contest's pitching matchup is set, as the Giants will send John Brebbia (2-0) to the mound, while Dinelson Lamet (1-2) will take the ball for the Rockies.

Rockies vs. Giants Game Info & Odds

When: Tuesday, June 6, 2023 at 8:40 PM ET

Where: Coors Field in Denver, Colorado

How to Watch on TV: SportsNet RM

Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo!

Rockies vs. Giants Score Prediction

Our prediction for this matchup is Rockies 6, Giants 5.

Total Prediction for Rockies vs. Giants

Total Prediction: Under 11 runs

Rockies Performance Insights

The Rockies have played as the underdog in 10 of their past 10 games and have gone 4-6 in those contests.

When it comes to the total, Colorado and its foes are 4-6-0 in its previous 10 contests.

The Rockies' record against the spread is 5-3-0 over their previous 10 matchups (bookmakers set spreads in eight of those matchups).

The Rockies have been victorious in 23, or 45.1%, of the 51 contests they have been chosen as underdogs in this season.

Colorado has a mark of 15-26 in contests where oddsmakers favor it by +115 or worse on the moneyline.

The Rockies have an implied victory probability of 46.5% according to the moneyline set for this matchup.

Colorado scores the 13th-most runs in baseball (273 total, 4.5 per game).

The Rockies have pitched to a 5.11 ERA this season, which ranks 29th in baseball.

