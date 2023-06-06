LaMonte Wade Jr and the San Francisco Giants (29-30) will visit Charlie Blackmon and the Colorado Rockies (26-35) at Coors Field on Tuesday, June 6, with a start time of 8:40 PM ET.

The Giants are the favorite in this one, at -140, while the underdog Rockies have +115 odds to upset. An 11-run total is listed in this matchup.

Rockies vs. Giants Time and TV Channel

Date: Tuesday, June 6, 2023

Time: 8:40 PM ET

TV: SportsNet RM

Location: Denver, Colorado

Venue: Coors Field

Coors Field Probable Pitchers: John Brebbia - SF (2-0, 3.80 ERA) vs Dinelson Lamet - COL (1-2, 13.83 ERA)

Rockies vs. Giants Betting Odds, Run Line and Total

Here's a look at the odds, run line and over/under for this matchup posted at multiple sportsbooks.

Rockies vs. Giants Betting Trends and Insights

The Giants have entered the game as favorites 28 times this season and won 12, or 42.9%, of those games.

The Giants have gone 5-11 (winning just 31.2% of their games) when they have played as moneyline favorites of -140 or shorter.

San Francisco has a 58.3% chance to win this game based on the implied probability of the moneyline.

The Giants played as the moneyline favorite in seven of their last 10 games, and finished 3-4 in those matchups.

Over its last 10 matchups (all 10 of them had set totals), San Francisco and its opponents combined to go over the run total five times.

The Rockies have won in 23, or 45.1%, of the 51 contests they have been named as odds-on underdogs this year.

The Rockies have a mark of 15-26 in contests where oddsmakers favor them by +115 or worse on the moneyline.

In 10 games over the last 10 matchups when set as underdogs by sportsbooks, the Rockies had a record of 4-6.

Colorado and its opponents have combined to hit the over four times in the last 10 games with a total.

Rockies vs. Giants Player Props

Hits O/U Total Bases O/U HR O/U RBI O/U Randal Grichuk 1.5 (+200) 1.5 (+100) 0.5 (+450) 0.5 (+135) Charlie Blackmon 1.5 (+170) 1.5 (-105) 0.5 (+550) 0.5 (+180) Elias Díaz 0.5 (-278) 1.5 (+115) 0.5 (+550) 0.5 (+140) Jurickson Profar 1.5 (+190) 1.5 (+105) 0.5 (+625) 0.5 (+175) Ryan McMahon 0.5 (-238) 1.5 (+120) 0.5 (+425) 0.5 (+155)

Rockies Futures Odds

Odds MLB Rank NL West Rank Win World Series +100000 27th 5th Win NL West +30000 - 5th

Not all offers available in all states, please visit sportsbook websites for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.