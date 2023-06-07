Elias Díaz Player Prop Bets: Rockies vs. Giants - June 7
Published: Jun. 7, 2023 at 8:27 AM CDT|Updated: 2 hours ago
Elias Diaz -- .175 average over his past 10 games -- will be in action for the Colorado Rockies against the San Francisco Giants, with Logan Webb on the hill, on June 7 at 8:40 PM ET.
He had a hitless showing in his previous game (0-for-2) against the Giants.
Elias Díaz Game Info & Props vs. the Giants
- Game Day: Wednesday, June 7, 2023
- Game Time: 8:40 PM ET
- Stadium: Coors Field
- Giants Starter: Logan Webb
- TV Channel: MLB Network
- Hits Prop: Over/under 1.5 hits (Over odds: +195)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +725)
- RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +145)
- Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +120)
Elias Díaz At The Plate
- Diaz leads Colorado with an OBP of .365 this season while batting .306 with 17 walks and 21 runs scored.
- Among qualifying hitters in baseball, he ranks 11th in batting average, 24th in on-base percentage, and 52nd in slugging.
- Diaz has reached base via a hit in 37 games this year (of 52 played), and had multiple hits in 17 of those games.
- He has hit a long ball in six games this season (11.5%), leaving the park in 3% of his plate appearances.
- Diaz has an RBI in 19 of 52 games this season, with multiple RBI in nine of them. He has also driven in three or more of his team's runs in one contest.
- He has scored at least once 18 times this year (34.6%), including three games with multiple runs (5.8%).
Elias Díaz Home/Away Batting Splits
|Home
|Away
|14
|GP
|17
|.396
|AVG
|.281
|.415
|OBP
|.369
|.646
|SLG
|.333
|6
|XBH
|3
|3
|HR
|0
|13
|RBI
|5
|9/3
|K/BB
|13/7
|0
|SB
|0
|Home
|Away
|27
|GP
|25
|22 (81.5%)
|Games w/1+ Hit
|15 (60.0%)
|10 (37.0%)
|Games w/2+ Hits
|7 (28.0%)
|13 (48.1%)
|Games w/1+ Run
|5 (20.0%)
|6 (22.2%)
|Games w/1+ HR
|0 (0.0%)
|13 (48.1%)
|Games w/1+ RBI
|6 (24.0%)
Giants Pitching Rankings
- The pitching staff for the Giants has a collective nine K/9, which ranks 11th in the league.
- The Giants' 4.10 team ERA ranks 14th among all MLB pitching staffs.
- Giants pitchers combine to rank 14th in baseball in home runs allowed (66 total, 1.1 per game).
- Webb (4-6) gets the starting nod for the Giants in his 13th start of the season. He has a 3.19 ERA in 79 2/3 innings pitched, with 82 strikeouts.
- In his most recent time out on Saturday against the Baltimore Orioles, the right-hander went seven innings, giving up three earned runs while surrendering four hits.
- The 26-year-old's 3.19 ERA ranks 22nd, 1.051 WHIP ranks 15th, and 9.3 K/9 ranks 28th among qualifying pitchers this season.
