Elias Diaz -- .175 average over his past 10 games -- will be in action for the Colorado Rockies against the San Francisco Giants, with Logan Webb on the hill, on June 7 at 8:40 PM ET.

He had a hitless showing in his previous game (0-for-2) against the Giants.

Elias Díaz Game Info & Props vs. the Giants

Game Day: Wednesday, June 7, 2023

Wednesday, June 7, 2023 Game Time: 8:40 PM ET

8:40 PM ET Stadium: Coors Field

Coors Field Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo!

Watch this game on Fubo! Giants Starter: Logan Webb

Logan Webb TV Channel: MLB Network

MLB Network Hits Prop: Over/under 1.5 hits (Over odds: +195)

Over/under 1.5 hits (Over odds: +195) Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +725)

Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +725) RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +145)

Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +145) Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +120)

Looking to place a prop bet on Elias Díaz? Check out what's available at BetMGM and use bonus code "GNPLAY" when you sign up with this link!

Read More About This Game

Elias Díaz At The Plate

Diaz leads Colorado with an OBP of .365 this season while batting .306 with 17 walks and 21 runs scored.

Among qualifying hitters in baseball, he ranks 11th in batting average, 24th in on-base percentage, and 52nd in slugging.

Diaz has reached base via a hit in 37 games this year (of 52 played), and had multiple hits in 17 of those games.

He has hit a long ball in six games this season (11.5%), leaving the park in 3% of his plate appearances.

Diaz has an RBI in 19 of 52 games this season, with multiple RBI in nine of them. He has also driven in three or more of his team's runs in one contest.

He has scored at least once 18 times this year (34.6%), including three games with multiple runs (5.8%).

Ready to play FanDuel Daily Fantasy? Get in the game using our link.

Elias Díaz Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away 14 GP 17 .396 AVG .281 .415 OBP .369 .646 SLG .333 6 XBH 3 3 HR 0 13 RBI 5 9/3 K/BB 13/7 0 SB 0 Home Away 27 GP 25 22 (81.5%) Games w/1+ Hit 15 (60.0%) 10 (37.0%) Games w/2+ Hits 7 (28.0%) 13 (48.1%) Games w/1+ Run 5 (20.0%) 6 (22.2%) Games w/1+ HR 0 (0.0%) 13 (48.1%) Games w/1+ RBI 6 (24.0%)

Giants Pitching Rankings