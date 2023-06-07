On Wednesday, Ezequiel Tovar (batting .333 in his past 10 games) and the Colorado Rockies play the San Francisco Giants, whose starting pitcher will be Logan Webb. First pitch is at 8:40 PM ET.

In his last game he had a hitless showing (0-for-4) against the Giants.

Ezequiel Tovar Game Info & Props vs. the Giants

Game Day: Wednesday, June 7, 2023

Wednesday, June 7, 2023 Game Time: 8:40 PM ET

8:40 PM ET Stadium: Coors Field

Coors Field Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo!

Watch this game on Fubo! Giants Starter: Logan Webb

Logan Webb TV Channel: MLB Network

MLB Network Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -227)

Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -227) Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +850)

Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +850) RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +185)

Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +185) Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +145)

Ezequiel Tovar At The Plate

Tovar is batting .243 with 17 doubles, a triple, four home runs and 11 walks.

In 38 of 58 games this year (65.5%) Tovar has had a hit, and in nine of those games he had more than one (15.5%).

He has hit a home run in 6.9% of his games in 2023 (four of 58), and 1.9% of his trips to the plate.

Tovar has picked up an RBI in 18 games this season (31.0%), with more than one RBI in five of those contests (8.6%).

He has scored at least once 24 times this season (41.4%), including three games with multiple runs (5.2%).

Ezequiel Tovar Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away 16 GP 19 .268 AVG .182 .305 OBP .239 .464 SLG .273 8 XBH 4 1 HR 1 6 RBI 10 13/1 K/BB 23/5 0 SB 1 Home Away 29 GP 29 22 (75.9%) Games w/1+ Hit 16 (55.2%) 3 (10.3%) Games w/2+ Hits 6 (20.7%) 14 (48.3%) Games w/1+ Run 10 (34.5%) 2 (6.9%) Games w/1+ HR 2 (6.9%) 9 (31.0%) Games w/1+ RBI 9 (31.0%)

Giants Pitching Rankings