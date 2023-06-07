Jurickson Profar Player Prop Bets: Rockies vs. Giants - June 7
Published: Jun. 7, 2023 at 8:25 AM CDT|Updated: 2 hours ago
The Colorado Rockies, including Jurickson Profar (.333 slugging percentage in past 10 games, including no homers), battle starting pitcher Logan Webb and the San Francisco Giants at Coors Field, Wednesday at 8:40 PM ET.
In his most recent appearance, he collected two extra-base hits (4-for-5 with a double, a triple and two RBI) against the Giants.
Jurickson Profar Game Info & Props vs. the Giants
- Game Day: Wednesday, June 7, 2023
- Game Time: 8:40 PM ET
- Stadium: Coors Field
- Giants Starter: Logan Webb
- TV Channel: MLB Network
- Hits Prop: Over/under 1.5 hits (Over odds: +165)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +700)
- RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +170)
- Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +100)
Discover More About This Game
Jurickson Profar At The Plate
- Profar is batting .243 with 13 doubles, two triples, five home runs and 25 walks.
- Profar has gotten a hit in 35 of 53 games this year (66.0%), including 13 multi-hit games (24.5%).
- In four games this season, he has hit a home run (7.5%, and 2.1% of his trips to the dish).
- Profar has driven home a run in 16 games this season (30.2%), including more than one RBI in 13.2% of his games and producing three or more of his team's runs on two occasions..
- He has scored in 23 of 53 games (43.4%), including multiple runs twice.
Jurickson Profar Home/Away Batting Splits
|Home
|Away
|15
|GP
|18
|.259
|AVG
|.188
|.333
|OBP
|.296
|.397
|SLG
|.362
|4
|XBH
|6
|2
|HR
|3
|5
|RBI
|10
|11/7
|K/BB
|22/11
|0
|SB
|0
|Home
|Away
|27
|GP
|26
|21 (77.8%)
|Games w/1+ Hit
|14 (53.8%)
|8 (29.6%)
|Games w/2+ Hits
|5 (19.2%)
|14 (51.9%)
|Games w/1+ Run
|9 (34.6%)
|2 (7.4%)
|Games w/1+ HR
|2 (7.7%)
|9 (33.3%)
|Games w/1+ RBI
|7 (26.9%)
Giants Pitching Rankings
- The nine strikeouts per nine innings put together by the Giants pitching staff ranks 11th in MLB.
- The Giants' 4.10 team ERA ranks 14th across all league pitching staffs.
- The Giants rank 14th in baseball in home runs allowed (66 total, 1.1 per game).
- Webb (4-6 with a 3.19 ERA and 82 strikeouts in 79 2/3 innings pitched) gets the start for the Giants, his 13th of the season.
- His last time out came on Saturday against the Baltimore Orioles, when the right-hander tossed seven innings, surrendering three earned runs while allowing four hits.
- This season, the 26-year-old ranks 22nd in ERA (3.19), 15th in WHIP (1.051), and 28th in K/9 (9.3) among pitchers who qualify.
