Kentavious Caldwell-Pope and his Denver Nuggets teammates take the court versus the Miami Heat in the 2023 NBA Playoffs, at 8:30 PM ET on Wednesday.

In his most recent appearance, a 111-108 loss to the Heat, Caldwell-Pope totaled six points.

Below we will break down Caldwell-Pope's stats and trends, helping you make good selections on prop bets.

Kentavious Caldwell-Pope Prop Bets vs. the Heat

Stat Prop O/U Season Avg Last 10 Avg Points 9.5 10.8 11.2 Rebounds 2.5 2.8 3.3 Assists -- 2.4 1.7 PRA -- 16 16.2 PR 12.5 13.6 14.5 3PM 1.5 1.8 1.7



Nuggets vs Heat Additional Info

Kentavious Caldwell-Pope Insights vs. the Heat

This season, Kentavious Caldwell-Pope has made 3.8 shots per game, which adds up to 8.2% of his team's total makes.

He's knocked down 1.8 threes per game, or 13.9% of his team's makes from beyond the arc this season.

Caldwell-Pope's opponents, the Heat, have one of the slowest offensive tempos, ranking 29th, averaging 99.2 possessions per game, while his Nuggets average 99.5 per game, which ranks 27th among NBA teams.

On defense, the Heat have given up 109.8 points per game, which is second-best in the NBA.

On the boards, the Heat are ranked sixth in the league, giving up 41.9 rebounds per game.

The Heat are the 14th-ranked squad in the league, conceding 25.6 assists per game.

The Heat give up 13.1 made 3-pointers per game, 28th-ranked in the league.

Kentavious Caldwell-Pope vs. the Heat

Date MIN PTS REB AST 3PM BLK STL 6/4/2023 36 6 3 3 1 1 1 6/1/2023 36 7 3 0 1 0 1 2/13/2023 36 8 4 6 2 2 0 12/30/2022 30 20 2 2 4 0 0

