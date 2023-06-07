Lynx vs. Liberty: Odds, spread, over/under and other Vegas lines - June 7
Published: Jun. 7, 2023 at 10:36 AM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
The Minnesota Lynx (1-6), on Wednesday, June 7, 2023 at Barclays Center, face the New York Liberty (4-2). The game tips at 7:00 PM ET on YES App.
You will take a look at odds, spreads, over/unders and more across multiple sportsbooks for the Lynx vs. Liberty matchup in this article.
Lynx vs. Liberty Game Info
- Game Day: Wednesday, June 7, 2023
- Game Time: 7:00 PM ET
- TV Channel: YES App
- Location: Brooklyn, New York
- Arena: Barclays Center
Lynx vs. Liberty Odds, Spread, Over/Under
Take a look at the odds, spread and over/under for this WNBA matchup listed on several sportsbooks.
|Favorite
|Total
|Liberty Moneyline
|Lynx Moneyline
|DraftKings
|Liberty (-14.5)
|161.5
|-1450
|+800
|BetMGM
|Liberty (-14.5)
|161.5
|-1400
|+800
|PointsBet
|Liberty (-14.5)
|161.5
|-2000
|+650
|Tipico
|Liberty (-14.5)
|161.5
|-1400
|+700
Lynx vs. Liberty Betting Trends
- The Liberty are winless against the spread this season (0-4-0).
- The Lynx have a record of 2-4-0 against the spread this season.
- New York has not covered the spread when favored by 14.5 points or more this season (in one opportunity).
- Minnesota has been an underdog by 14.5 points or more this year once, and failed to cover the spread.
- So far this season, two of Liberty games have hit the over.
- This year, games featuring the Lynx have gone over the point total twice.
