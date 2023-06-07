Those looking to place a player prop bet can find odds on Nikola Jokic, Bam Adebayo and others in the Denver Nuggets-Miami Heat matchup at FTX Arena on Wednesday at 8:30 PM ET.

Nuggets vs. Heat Game Info

  • Date: Wednesday, June 7, 2023
  • Time: 8:30 PM ET
  • How to Watch on TV: ABC
  • Location: Miami, Florida
  • Venue: FTX Arena

Nuggets vs Heat Additional Info

NBA Props Today: Denver Nuggets

Nikola Jokic Props

PTS REB AST 3PM
28.5 (-110) 11.5 (-133) 9.5 (-149) 1.5 (+115)
  • The 24.5 points Jokic has scored per game this season is 4.0 fewer than his prop total set for Wednesday (28.5).
  • Jokic's per-game rebound average of 11.8 is 0.3 more than his prop bet over/under in Wednesday's game (11.5).
  • Jokic's year-long assist average -- 9.8 per game -- is 0.3 higher than Wednesday's assist prop bet value (9.5).
  • Jokic's 0.8 made three-pointers per game is 0.7 fewer than his over/under in Wednesday's game (1.5).

Jamal Murray Props

PTS REB AST 3PM
24.5 (-125) 5.5 (+115) 6.5 (-133) 2.5 (-167)
  • Wednesday's over/under for Jamal Murray is 24.5. That's 4.5 more than his season average.
  • He pulls down 3.9 rebounds per game, 1.6 fewer than his prop bet on Wednesday.
  • Murray has picked up 6.2 assists per game, 0.3 less than Wednesday's prop bet (6.5).
  • He makes 2.6 three-pointers per game, 0.1 more than his over/under on Wednesday (2.5).

Aaron Gordon Props

PTS REB AST 3PM
12.5 (-120) 5.5 (-149) 2.5 (+140) 0.5 (-133)
  • The 12.5-point over/under for Aaron Gordon on Wednesday is 3.8 lower than his season scoring average.
  • Gordon has grabbed 6.6 boards per game, 1.1 more than his over/under for Wednesday's game.
  • Gordon averages three assists, 0.5 more than his over/under for Wednesday.
  • Gordon averages 0.9 made three-pointers, 0.4 more than his over/under on Wednesday.

NBA Props Today: Miami Heat

Bam Adebayo Props

PTS REB AST
18.5 (-128) 9.5 (+105) 3.5 (-139)
  • The 18.5-point over/under for Adebayo on Wednesday is 1.9 lower than his season scoring average.
  • Adebayo's rebounding average -- 9.2 -- is 0.3 lower than his over/under on Wednesday.
  • Adebayo averages 3.2 assists, 0.3 less than his over/under on Wednesday.

Jimmy Butler Props

PTS REB AST 3PM
25.5 (-110) 7.5 (+115) 6.5 (-118) 1.5 (+155)
  • Jimmy Butler has racked up 22.9 points per game in the 2022-23 season, 2.6 points fewer than Wednesday's over/under.
  • Butler's per-game rebound average -- 5.9 -- is 1.6 fewer than his prop bet over/under in Wednesday's game (7.5).
  • Butler's year-long assist average -- 5.3 per game -- is 1.2 assists lower than Wednesday's assist over/under (6.5).
  • Butler has knocked down 0.6 three-pointers per game, 0.9 fewer than his over/under in Wednesday's game (1.5).

