Randal Grichuk Player Prop Bets: Rockies vs. Giants - June 7
Published: Jun. 7, 2023 at 8:25 AM CDT|Updated: 2 hours ago
Randal Grichuk -- with a slugging percentage of .538 in his past 10 games, including six extra-base hits -- will be in action for the Colorado Rockies against the San Francisco Giants, with Logan Webb on the mound, on June 7 at 8:40 PM ET.
In his most recent game he had a one-hit performance (1-for-4) against the Giants.
Randal Grichuk Game Info & Props vs. the Giants
- Game Day: Wednesday, June 7, 2023
- Game Time: 8:40 PM ET
- Stadium: Coors Field
- Giants Starter: Logan Webb
- TV Channel: MLB Network
- Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -278)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +625)
- RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +165)
- Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +115)
Explore More About This Game
Randal Grichuk At The Plate
- Grichuk has 10 doubles, a triple, a home run and nine walks while batting .336.
- Grichuk has recorded a hit in 23 of 28 games this season (82.1%), including 11 multi-hit games (39.3%).
- He has gone deep in just one game this season.
- In eight games this year (28.6%), Grichuk has picked up an RBI, including two games with multiple runs batted in.
- He has scored at least once 14 times this season (50.0%), including four games with multiple runs (14.3%).
Randal Grichuk Home/Away Batting Splits
|Home
|Away
|4
|GP
|5
|.500
|AVG
|.273
|.563
|OBP
|.333
|.643
|SLG
|.455
|2
|XBH
|2
|0
|HR
|1
|0
|RBI
|3
|3/2
|K/BB
|5/2
|0
|SB
|1
|Home
|Away
|15
|GP
|13
|12 (80.0%)
|Games w/1+ Hit
|11 (84.6%)
|7 (46.7%)
|Games w/2+ Hits
|4 (30.8%)
|8 (53.3%)
|Games w/1+ Run
|6 (46.2%)
|0 (0.0%)
|Games w/1+ HR
|1 (7.7%)
|2 (13.3%)
|Games w/1+ RBI
|6 (46.2%)
Giants Pitching Rankings
- The nine strikeouts per nine innings compiled by the Giants pitching staff ranks 11th in the league.
- The Giants have a 4.10 team ERA that ranks 14th across all league pitching staffs.
- Giants pitchers combine to allow 66 total home runs at a clip of 1.1 per game (to rank 14th in baseball).
- Webb makes the start for the Giants, his 13th of the season. He is 4-6 with a 3.19 ERA and 82 strikeouts through 79 2/3 innings pitched.
- His last appearance came on Saturday against the Baltimore Orioles, when the righty went seven innings, surrendering three earned runs while allowing four hits.
- Among qualifying pitchers in MLB action this season, the 26-year-old's 3.19 ERA ranks 22nd, 1.051 WHIP ranks 15th, and 9.3 K/9 ranks 28th.
