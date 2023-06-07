Ryan McMahon and the Colorado Rockies will take the field on Wednesday at Coors Field against Logan Webb, who starts for the San Francisco Giants. First pitch is at 8:40 PM ET.

Rockies vs. Giants Live Stream, TV Channel and Game Info:

Date: Wednesday, June 7, 2023

Time: 8:40 PM ET

8:40 PM ET TV Channel: MLB Network

Location: Denver, Colorado

Denver, Colorado Venue: Coors Field

Explore More About This Game

Rockies Batting & Pitching Performance

The Rockies have hit just 49 homers this season, which ranks 26th in the league.

Colorado ranks 14th in the majors with a .403 team slugging percentage.

The Rockies rank eighth in MLB with a .259 team batting average.

Colorado ranks 14th in the majors with 277 total runs scored this season.

The Rockies have an OBP of .317 this season, which ranks 20th in MLB.

The Rockies rank 18th with an average of 8.7 strikeouts per game.

Colorado strikes out just 7.6 batters per nine innings as a pitching staff, which ranks 29th in MLB.

Colorado has pitched to a 5.19 ERA this season, which ranks 29th in baseball.

Rockies pitchers have a 1.502 WHIP this season, second-worst in the majors.

Rockies Probable Starting Pitcher

The Rockies will hand the ball to Connor Seabold (1-2) for his seventh start of the season.

The right-hander gave up one earned run in 5 1/3 innings pitched on Thursday in his last outing, a matchup with the Arizona Diamondbacks.

None of Seabold's six starts this season have met the criteria for a quality start.

Seabold has started six games this season, and he's lasted five or more innings three times. He averages 3.2 innings per appearance.

He has finished three appearances without allowing an earned run in 13 chances this season.

Rockies Schedule

Date Opponent Score Home/Away Rockies Starter Opponent Starter 6/1/2023 Diamondbacks L 5-4 Away Connor Seabold Zach Davies 6/2/2023 Royals W 7-2 Away Chase Anderson Jordan Lyles 6/3/2023 Royals W 6-4 Away Austin Gomber Daniel Lynch 6/4/2023 Royals L 2-0 Away Kyle Freeland Brady Singer 6/6/2023 Giants L 10-4 Home Dinelson Lamet John Brebbia 6/7/2023 Giants - Home Connor Seabold Logan Webb 6/8/2023 Giants - Home Chase Anderson Alex Cobb 6/9/2023 Padres - Home Austin Gomber Yu Darvish 6/10/2023 Padres - Home Kyle Freeland Ryan Weathers 6/11/2023 Padres - Home Dinelson Lamet Blake Snell 6/12/2023 Red Sox - Away Connor Seabold James Paxton

