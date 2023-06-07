The San Francisco Giants (30-30) and Colorado Rockies (26-36) meet on Wednesday at 8:40 PM ET.

The Giants will call on Logan Webb (4-6) against the Rockies and Connor Seabold (1-2).

Rockies vs. Giants Pitcher Matchup Info

Date: Wednesday, June 7, 2023

Wednesday, June 7, 2023 Time: 8:40 PM ET

8:40 PM ET TV: MLB Network

MLB Network Location: Denver, Colorado

Denver, Colorado Venue: Coors Field

Watch this game on Fubo! Probable Pitchers: Webb - SF (4-6, 3.19 ERA) vs Seabold - COL (1-2, 5.40 ERA)

Explore More About This Game

Rockies Probable Starting Pitcher Tonight: Connor Seabold

Seabold makes the start for the Rockies, his seventh of the season. He is 1-2 with a 5.40 ERA and 32 strikeouts in 41 2/3 innings pitched.

His most recent appearance was on Thursday against the Arizona Diamondbacks, when the righty went 5 1/3 innings, surrendering one earned run while giving up three hits.

The 27-year-old has amassed an ERA of 5.40, with 6.9 strikeouts per nine innings in 13 games this season. Opponents are hitting .284 against him.

Seabold has yet to register a quality start so far this season.

Seabold has pitched five or more innings in a game three times this year heading into this matchup.

Giants Probable Starting Pitcher Tonight: Logan Webb

The Giants will send Webb (4-6) to the mound for his 13th start this season.

The right-hander last pitched on Saturday, when he gave up three earned runs and allowed four hits in seven innings against the Baltimore Orioles.

The 26-year-old has pitched to a 3.19 ERA this season with 9.3 strikeouts per nine innings compared to 1.7 walks per nine across 12 games.

If he completes six or more innings with three or fewer earned runs allowed, he'll earn his ninth consecutive quality start.

Webb has pitched five or more innings in 12 straight games and will look to extend that streak.

Among qualified pitchers this campaign, the 26-year-old's 3.19 ERA ranks 22nd, 1.051 WHIP ranks 15th, and 9.3 K/9 ranks 28th.

