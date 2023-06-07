Rockies vs. Giants Probable Starting Pitchers Today - June 7
Published: Jun. 7, 2023 at 1:15 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
The San Francisco Giants (30-30) and Colorado Rockies (26-36) meet on Wednesday at 8:40 PM ET.
The Giants will call on Logan Webb (4-6) against the Rockies and Connor Seabold (1-2).
Rockies vs. Giants Pitcher Matchup Info
- Date: Wednesday, June 7, 2023
- Time: 8:40 PM ET
- TV: MLB Network
- Location: Denver, Colorado
- Venue: Coors Field
- Probable Pitchers: Webb - SF (4-6, 3.19 ERA) vs Seabold - COL (1-2, 5.40 ERA)
Explore More About This Game
Rockies Probable Starting Pitcher Tonight: Connor Seabold
- Seabold makes the start for the Rockies, his seventh of the season. He is 1-2 with a 5.40 ERA and 32 strikeouts in 41 2/3 innings pitched.
- His most recent appearance was on Thursday against the Arizona Diamondbacks, when the righty went 5 1/3 innings, surrendering one earned run while giving up three hits.
- The 27-year-old has amassed an ERA of 5.40, with 6.9 strikeouts per nine innings in 13 games this season. Opponents are hitting .284 against him.
- Seabold has yet to register a quality start so far this season.
- Seabold has pitched five or more innings in a game three times this year heading into this matchup.
Giants Probable Starting Pitcher Tonight: Logan Webb
- The Giants will send Webb (4-6) to the mound for his 13th start this season.
- The right-hander last pitched on Saturday, when he gave up three earned runs and allowed four hits in seven innings against the Baltimore Orioles.
- The 26-year-old has pitched to a 3.19 ERA this season with 9.3 strikeouts per nine innings compared to 1.7 walks per nine across 12 games.
- If he completes six or more innings with three or fewer earned runs allowed, he'll earn his ninth consecutive quality start.
- Webb has pitched five or more innings in 12 straight games and will look to extend that streak.
- Among qualified pitchers this campaign, the 26-year-old's 3.19 ERA ranks 22nd, 1.051 WHIP ranks 15th, and 9.3 K/9 ranks 28th.
