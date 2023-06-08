The Colorado Rockies, including Elias Diaz (.216 slugging percentage in past 10 games, including zero home run), take on starting pitcher Alex Cobb and the San Francisco Giants at Coors Field, Thursday at 3:10 PM ET.

He had a hitless performance in his most recent game (0-for-1) against the Giants.

Elias Díaz Game Info & Props vs. the Giants

Game Day: Thursday, June 8, 2023

Thursday, June 8, 2023 Game Time: 3:10 PM ET

3:10 PM ET Stadium: Coors Field

Giants Starter: Alex Cobb

Alex Cobb TV Channel: MLB Network

MLB Network Hits Prop: Over/under 1.5 hits (Over odds: +160)

Over/under 1.5 hits (Over odds: +160) Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +675)

Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +675) RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +115)

Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +115) Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: -105)

Discover More About This Game

Elias Díaz At The Plate

Diaz leads Colorado with an OBP of .363 this season while batting .304 with 17 walks and 21 runs scored.

Among the qualified hitters in baseball, his batting average ranks 12th, his on-base percentage ranks 24th, and he is 54th in the league in slugging.

Diaz has recorded a hit in 37 of 53 games this season (69.8%), including 17 multi-hit games (32.1%).

He has homered in six games this year (11.3%), homering in 2.9% of his trips to the plate.

In 35.8% of his games this season, Diaz has notched at least one RBI. In nine of those games (17.0%) he recorded two or more RBI, while he was responsible for three or more of his team's runs in one contest.

In 34.0% of his games this season, he has scored at least once. And he's had three games with multiple runs (5.7%).

Elias Díaz Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away 14 GP 17 .396 AVG .281 .415 OBP .369 .646 SLG .333 6 XBH 3 3 HR 0 13 RBI 5 9/3 K/BB 13/7 0 SB 0 Home Away 28 GP 25 22 (78.6%) Games w/1+ Hit 15 (60.0%) 10 (35.7%) Games w/2+ Hits 7 (28.0%) 13 (46.4%) Games w/1+ Run 5 (20.0%) 6 (21.4%) Games w/1+ HR 0 (0.0%) 13 (46.4%) Games w/1+ RBI 6 (24.0%)

Giants Pitching Rankings