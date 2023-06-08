Elias Díaz Player Prop Bets: Rockies vs. Giants - June 8
Published: Jun. 8, 2023 at 4:23 AM CDT|Updated: 2 hours ago
The Colorado Rockies, including Elias Diaz (.216 slugging percentage in past 10 games, including zero home run), take on starting pitcher Alex Cobb and the San Francisco Giants at Coors Field, Thursday at 3:10 PM ET.
He had a hitless performance in his most recent game (0-for-1) against the Giants.
Elias Díaz Game Info & Props vs. the Giants
- Game Day: Thursday, June 8, 2023
- Game Time: 3:10 PM ET
- Stadium: Coors Field
- Giants Starter: Alex Cobb
- TV Channel: MLB Network
- Hits Prop: Over/under 1.5 hits (Over odds: +160)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +675)
- RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +115)
- Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: -105)
Elias Díaz At The Plate
- Diaz leads Colorado with an OBP of .363 this season while batting .304 with 17 walks and 21 runs scored.
- Among the qualified hitters in baseball, his batting average ranks 12th, his on-base percentage ranks 24th, and he is 54th in the league in slugging.
- Diaz has recorded a hit in 37 of 53 games this season (69.8%), including 17 multi-hit games (32.1%).
- He has homered in six games this year (11.3%), homering in 2.9% of his trips to the plate.
- In 35.8% of his games this season, Diaz has notched at least one RBI. In nine of those games (17.0%) he recorded two or more RBI, while he was responsible for three or more of his team's runs in one contest.
- In 34.0% of his games this season, he has scored at least once. And he's had three games with multiple runs (5.7%).
Elias Díaz Home/Away Batting Splits
|Home
|Away
|14
|GP
|17
|.396
|AVG
|.281
|.415
|OBP
|.369
|.646
|SLG
|.333
|6
|XBH
|3
|3
|HR
|0
|13
|RBI
|5
|9/3
|K/BB
|13/7
|0
|SB
|0
|Home
|Away
|28
|GP
|25
|22 (78.6%)
|Games w/1+ Hit
|15 (60.0%)
|10 (35.7%)
|Games w/2+ Hits
|7 (28.0%)
|13 (46.4%)
|Games w/1+ Run
|5 (20.0%)
|6 (21.4%)
|Games w/1+ HR
|0 (0.0%)
|13 (46.4%)
|Games w/1+ RBI
|6 (24.0%)
Giants Pitching Rankings
- The pitching staff for the Giants has a collective 8.9 K/9, which ranks 12th in MLB.
- The Giants have a 4.10 team ERA that ranks 12th among all MLB pitching staffs.
- Giants pitchers combine to rank 14th in baseball in home runs allowed (67 total, 1.1 per game).
- Cobb (5-2 with a 2.71 ERA and 64 strikeouts in 69 2/3 innings pitched) makes the start for the Giants, his 13th of the season.
- The righty's most recent time out was on Sunday against the Baltimore Orioles, when he went 7 2/3 scoreless innings while allowing five hits.
- The 35-year-old ranks 12th in ERA (2.71), 47th in WHIP (1.321), and 43rd in K/9 (8.3) among qualifying pitchers in MLB play this season.
