Ezequiel Tovar Player Prop Bets: Rockies vs. Giants - June 8
Published: Jun. 8, 2023 at 4:23 AM CDT|Updated: 2 hours ago
Ezequiel Tovar -- with a slugging percentage of .579 in his past 10 games, including seven extra-base hits -- will be in action for the Colorado Rockies against the San Francisco Giants, with Alex Cobb on the hill, on June 8 at 3:10 PM ET.
He racked up two hits (going 2-for-4 with an RBI) in his last game against the Giants.
Ezequiel Tovar Game Info & Props vs. the Giants
- Game Day: Thursday, June 8, 2023
- Game Time: 3:10 PM ET
- Stadium: Coors Field
- Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo!
- Giants Starter: Alex Cobb
- TV Channel: MLB Network
- Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -278)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +800)
- RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +155)
- Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +115)
Ezequiel Tovar At The Plate
- Tovar is hitting .248 with 17 doubles, a triple, four home runs and 11 walks.
- Tovar has recorded a hit in 39 of 59 games this season (66.1%), including 10 multi-hit games (16.9%).
- Looking at the 59 games he has played this year, he's hit a home run in four of them (6.8%), and in 1.8% of his trips to the plate.
- In 32.2% of his games this season, Tovar has driven in at least one run. In five of those games (8.5%) he recorded more than one RBI.
- He has scored at least once 25 times this year (42.4%), including three games with multiple runs (5.1%).
Ezequiel Tovar Home/Away Batting Splits
|Home
|Away
|16
|GP
|19
|.268
|AVG
|.182
|.305
|OBP
|.239
|.464
|SLG
|.273
|8
|XBH
|4
|1
|HR
|1
|6
|RBI
|10
|13/1
|K/BB
|23/5
|0
|SB
|1
|Home
|Away
|30
|GP
|29
|23 (76.7%)
|Games w/1+ Hit
|16 (55.2%)
|4 (13.3%)
|Games w/2+ Hits
|6 (20.7%)
|15 (50.0%)
|Games w/1+ Run
|10 (34.5%)
|2 (6.7%)
|Games w/1+ HR
|2 (6.9%)
|10 (33.3%)
|Games w/1+ RBI
|9 (31.0%)
Giants Pitching Rankings
- The pitching staff for the Giants has a collective 8.9 K/9, which ranks 12th in the league.
- The Giants' 4.10 team ERA ranks 12th across all league pitching staffs.
- The Giants rank 14th in baseball in home runs allowed (67 total, 1.1 per game).
- Cobb (5-2) gets the starting nod for the Giants in his 13th start of the season. He has a 2.71 ERA in 69 2/3 innings pitched, with 64 strikeouts.
- The righty last pitched on Sunday against the Baltimore Orioles, when he threw 7 2/3 scoreless innings while giving up five hits.
- Among pitchers who qualify in MLB play this season, the 35-year-old ranks 12th in ERA (2.71), 47th in WHIP (1.321), and 43rd in K/9 (8.3).
