The Colorado Rockies, including Ryan McMahon (.390 batting average in his past 10 games), take on starter Alex Cobb and the San Francisco Giants at Coors Field, Thursday at 3:10 PM ET.

He had a hitless showing in his last game (0-for-4) against the Giants.

Ryan McMahon Game Info & Props vs. the Giants

Game Day: Thursday, June 8, 2023

Alex Cobb TV Channel: MLB Network

MLB Network Hits Prop: Over/under 1.5 hits (Over odds: +165)

Over/under 1.5 hits (Over odds: +165) Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +475)

Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +475) RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +125)

Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +125) Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: -125)

Ryan McMahon At The Plate

McMahon leads Colorado in slugging percentage (.477) and total hits (57) this season.

Among qualifying hitters in MLB play, he ranks 79th in batting average, 83rd in on-base percentage, and 46th in slugging.

McMahon has had a hit in 37 of 59 games this season (62.7%), including multiple hits 15 times (25.4%).

He has gone deep in 15.3% of his games in 2023, and 3.6% of his trips to the dish.

McMahon has picked up an RBI in 37.3% of his games this season, with two or more RBI in 11.9% of his games. He has also driven in three or more runs in four contests.

In 44.1% of his games this season, he has scored at least once. And he's had four games with multiple runs (6.8%).

Ryan McMahon Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away 14 GP 21 .283 AVG .152 .328 OBP .239 .491 SLG .304 7 XBH 7 2 HR 2 9 RBI 7 25/4 K/BB 24/9 0 SB 2 Home Away 28 GP 31 18 (64.3%) Games w/1+ Hit 19 (61.3%) 10 (35.7%) Games w/2+ Hits 5 (16.1%) 11 (39.3%) Games w/1+ Run 15 (48.4%) 5 (17.9%) Games w/1+ HR 4 (12.9%) 15 (53.6%) Games w/1+ RBI 7 (22.6%)

