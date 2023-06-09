Aaron Gordon and his Denver Nuggets teammates take the court versus the Miami Heat in the 2023 NBA Playoffs, at 8:30 PM ET on Friday.

In a 109-94 win over the Heat (his previous action) Gordon produced 11 points, 10 rebounds and five assists.

In this article we will look at Gordon's prop bets, using stats to help you make good predictions.

Aaron Gordon Prop Bets vs. the Heat

Stat Prop O/U Season Avg Last 10 Avg Points 12.5 16.3 11.9 Rebounds 6.5 6.6 5.7 Assists 2.5 3 3.4 PRA -- 25.9 21 PR -- 22.9 17.6 3PM 0.5 0.9 0.7



Nuggets vs Heat Additional Info

Aaron Gordon Insights vs. the Heat

This season, he's put up 10.7% of the Nuggets' attempted field goals, as he's averaging 11.2 per contest.

He's connected on 0.9 threes per game, or 6.2% of his team's makes from beyond the arc this season.

Gordon's opponents, the Heat, have one of the slowest offensive tempos, ranking 29th, averaging 99.2 possessions per game, while his Nuggets average 99.5 per game, which ranks 27th among NBA teams.

Defensively, the Heat are ranked second in the league, allowing 109.8 points per game.

On the glass, the Heat are sixth in the NBA, allowing 41.9 rebounds per contest.

The Heat are the 14th-ranked team in the NBA, giving up 25.6 assists per game.

In terms of 3-pointers, the Heat are ranked 28th in the league, giving up 13.1 makes per contest.

Aaron Gordon vs. the Heat

Date MIN PTS REB AST 3PM BLK STL 6/7/2023 34 11 10 5 0 0 1 6/4/2023 38 12 7 2 2 1 0 6/1/2023 36 16 6 1 0 1 0 12/30/2022 33 11 5 3 0 0 2

Not all offers available in all states. Please gamble responsibly. If you or someone you know has developed a gambling problem or addiction, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.