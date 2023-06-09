Friday's contest at Angel Stadium of Anaheim has the Los Angeles Angels (34-30) matching up with the Seattle Mariners (30-31) at 9:38 PM (on June 9). Our computer prediction projects a 5-4 win for the Angels, who is a small favorite based on our model.

This contest's pitching matchup is set, as the Angels will send Shohei Ohtani (5-2) to the mound, while Luis Castillo (4-3) will take the ball for the Mariners.

Angels vs. Mariners Game Info & Odds

When: Friday, June 9, 2023 at 9:38 PM ET

Where: Angel Stadium of Anaheim in Anaheim, California

Angel Stadium of Anaheim in Anaheim, California How to Watch on TV: Apple TV+

Angels vs. Mariners Score Prediction

Our pick for this matchup is Angels 5, Mariners 4.

Total Prediction for Angels vs. Mariners

Total Prediction: Over 7.5 runs

Explore More About This Game

Angels Performance Insights

In three games as the favorite over the last 10 matchups, the Angels have a perfect record of 3-0.

In its last 10 games with a total, Los Angeles and its opponents have failed to hit the over four times.

The Angels have a record of 4-4-0 ATS over their last 10 games.

This season, the Angels have been favored 36 times and won 20, or 55.6%, of those games.

Los Angeles has a record of 20-16, a 55.6% win rate, when favored by -115 or more by sportsbooks this season.

The implied probability of a win from the Angels, based on the moneyline, is 53.5%.

Los Angeles is among the highest-scoring teams in the majors, ranking seventh with 308 total runs this season.

The Angels have the 17th-ranked team ERA across all league pitching staffs (4.24).

Mariners Performance Insights

In four games as the underdog over the last 10 matchups, the Mariners have a record of 1-3.

In its previous 10 matchups with a total posted by oddsmakers, Seattle and its foes are 6-4-0 when it comes to hitting the over.

The Mariners are 1-6-0 against the runline over their past 10 games (seven of those games had a spread listed by bookmakers).

The Mariners have been chosen as underdogs in 20 games this year and have walked away with the win seven times (35%) in those games.

This season, Seattle has been victorious seven times in 15 chances when named as an underdog of at least -105 or worse on the moneyline.

The moneyline set for this matchup implies the Mariners have a 51.2% chance of walking away with the win.

Seattle scores the 20th-most runs in baseball (265 total, 4.3 per game).

Mariners pitchers have a combined ERA of 4.04 ERA this year, 10th-best in baseball.

Angels Schedule

Date Opponent Score Pitching Matchup June 3 @ Astros L 9-6 Patrick Sandoval vs Cristian Javier June 4 @ Astros W 2-1 Griffin Canning vs J.P. France June 6 Cubs W 7-4 Tyler Anderson vs Hayden Wesneski June 7 Cubs W 6-2 Jaime Barria vs Jameson Taillon June 8 Cubs W 3-1 Reid Detmers vs Drew Smyly June 9 Mariners - Shohei Ohtani vs Luis Castillo June 10 Mariners - Patrick Sandoval vs Bryan Woo June 11 Mariners - Griffin Canning vs Bryce Miller June 12 @ Rangers - Tyler Anderson vs Dane Dunning June 13 @ Rangers - Jaime Barria vs Jon Gray June 14 @ Rangers - Reid Detmers vs Andrew Heaney

Mariners Schedule