Bruce Brown and his Denver Nuggets teammates hit the court versus the Miami Heat in the 2023 NBA Playoffs, at 8:30 PM ET on Friday.

In a 109-94 win over the Heat (his last action) Brown produced five points and three blocks.

Below, we break down Brown's stats and trends to help you find the most appealing prop bets.

Bruce Brown Prop Bets vs. the Heat

Stat Prop O/U Season Avg Last 10 Avg Points 9.5 11.5 11.8 Rebounds 3.5 4.1 4.1 Assists 1.5 3.4 1.6 PRA -- 19 17.5 PR -- 15.6 15.9 3PM 0.5 1.1 1.1



Nuggets vs Heat Additional Info

Bruce Brown Insights vs. the Heat

Brown has taken 9.3 shots per game this season and made 4.5 per game, which account for 10.5% and 10.0%, respectively, of his team's total.

Brown is averaging 3.2 three-point field goal attempts per game this season, which is 9.9% of his team's attempts from beyond the arc.

Brown's opponents, the Heat, have one of the slowest offensive tempos, ranking 29th, averaging 99.2 possessions per game, while his Nuggets average 99.5 per game, which ranks 27th among NBA teams.

Defensively, the Heat are second in the NBA, conceding 109.8 points per game.

The Heat are the sixth-ranked squad in the NBA, giving up 41.9 rebounds per game.

Looking at assists, the Heat have given up 25.6 per game, 14th in the league.

In terms of 3-pointers, the Heat have allowed 13.1 makes per game, 28th in the league.

Bruce Brown vs. the Heat

Date MIN PTS REB AST 3PM BLK STL 6/7/2023 29 5 2 0 1 3 0 6/4/2023 27 11 5 0 1 0 2 6/1/2023 21 10 5 2 2 0 1 2/13/2023 32 16 2 3 3 0 0 12/30/2022 26 13 4 1 2 0 0

Not all offers available in all states. Please gamble responsibly. If you or someone you know has developed a gambling problem or addiction, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.