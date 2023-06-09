Jamal Murray and the rest of the Denver Nuggets hit the court versus the Miami Heat in the NBA Playoffs on Friday, at 8:30 PM ET.

Murray, in his previous game (June 7 win against the Heat) produced 34 points, 10 rebounds and 10 assists.

We're going to examine Murray's prop bets, using stats and trends to help you make good predictions.

Jamal Murray Prop Bets vs. the Heat

Stat Prop O/U Season Avg Last 10 Avg Points 25.5 20 28.1 Rebounds 5.5 3.9 5.9 Assists 7.5 6.2 6.8 PRA -- 30.1 40.8 PR -- 23.9 34 3PM 2.5 2.6 3



Nuggets vs Heat Additional Info

Jamal Murray Insights vs. the Heat

This season, he's put up 14.7% of the Nuggets' attempted field goals, as he's averaging 16 per contest.

Murray is averaging 6.6 three-point field goal attempts per game this season, which is 16.9% of his team's shots from beyond the arc.

Murray's Nuggets average 99.5 possessions per game, which ranks 27th among NBA teams, while the Heat are one of the league's slowest with 99.2 possessions per contest.

Defensively, the Heat are second in the league, giving up 109.8 points per game.

Giving up 41.9 rebounds per game, the Heat are the sixth-ranked squad in the NBA.

The Heat allow 25.6 assists per game, 14th-ranked in the league.

Conceding 13.1 made 3-pointers per contest, the Heat are the 28th-ranked squad in the league.

Jamal Murray vs. the Heat

Date MIN PTS REB AST 3PM BLK STL 6/7/2023 45 34 10 10 3 0 1 6/4/2023 39 18 4 10 3 0 1 6/1/2023 44 26 6 10 2 0 1 12/30/2022 34 14 2 6 1 0 0

