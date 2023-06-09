The Denver Nuggets, Kentavious Caldwell-Pope included, will play at 8:30 PM on Friday against the Miami Heat in the 2023 NBA Playoffs.

Caldwell-Pope, in his last action, had six points in a 109-94 win over the Heat.

We're going to examine Caldwell-Pope's prop bets, using stats and trends to help you make good selections.

Kentavious Caldwell-Pope Prop Bets vs. the Heat

Stat Prop O/U Season Avg Last 10 Avg Points 7.5 10.8 11.6 Rebounds 2.5 2.8 3.4 Assists 1.5 2.4 1.6 PRA -- 16 16.6 PR -- 13.6 15 3PM 1.5 1.8 1.7



Nuggets vs Heat Additional Info

Kentavious Caldwell-Pope Insights vs. the Heat

This season, he's put up 8.9% of the Nuggets' attempted field goals, as he's averaging 8.3 per contest.

This season, he's accounted for 13.9% of his team's three-pointers made, averaging 1.8 per game.

The Nuggets rank 27th in possessions per game with 99.5. His opponents, the Heat, have one of the slowest tempos with 99.2 possessions per contest.

Giving up 109.8 points per game, the Heat are the second-ranked team in the league defensively.

The Heat concede 41.9 rebounds per game, ranking sixth in the NBA.

Conceding 25.6 assists per game, the Heat are the 14th-ranked team in the league.

Allowing 13.1 made 3-pointers per game, the Heat are the 28th-ranked team in the NBA.

Kentavious Caldwell-Pope vs. the Heat

Date MIN PTS REB AST 3PM BLK STL 6/7/2023 28 6 3 0 0 0 0 6/4/2023 36 6 3 3 1 1 1 6/1/2023 36 7 3 0 1 0 1 2/13/2023 36 8 4 6 2 2 0 12/30/2022 30 20 2 2 4 0 0

