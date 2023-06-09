The Denver Nuggets, Michael Porter Jr. included, will be in action at 8:30 PM on Friday against the Miami Heat in the 2023 NBA Playoffs.

In a 109-94 win over the Heat (his last action) Porter posted two points and seven rebounds.

If you'd like to place a bet on Porter's props, we break down his available ones, providing some stats and trends, below.

Michael Porter Jr. Prop Bets vs. the Heat

Stat Prop O/U Season Avg Last 10 Avg Points 11.5 17.4 12.1 Rebounds 5.5 5.5 8.6 Assists 0.5 1 1.9 PRA -- 23.9 22.6 PR -- 22.9 20.7 3PM 1.5 3 2.4



Nuggets vs Heat Additional Info

Michael Porter Jr. Insights vs. the Heat

Porter is responsible for taking 11.5% of his team's field goal attempts this season with 13.2 per game.

He's made three threes per game, or 19.4% of his team's makes from beyond the arc this season.

The Nuggets rank 27th in possessions per game with 99.5. His opponents, the Heat, have one of the slowest tempos with 99.2 possessions per contest.

The Heat concede 109.8 points per contest, second-ranked in the league.

The Heat allow 41.9 rebounds per game, ranking sixth in the NBA.

In terms of assists, the Heat have conceded 25.6 per contest, 14th in the NBA.

Conceding 13.1 made 3-pointers per contest, the Heat are the 28th-ranked squad in the NBA.

Michael Porter Jr. vs. the Heat

Date MIN PTS REB AST 3PM BLK STL 6/7/2023 21 2 7 0 0 0 0 6/4/2023 26 5 6 0 1 0 0 6/1/2023 43 14 13 1 2 2 0 2/13/2023 33 17 6 0 5 1 1 12/30/2022 25 10 6 3 0 0 1

Not all offers available in all states. Please gamble responsibly. If you or someone you know has developed a gambling problem or addiction, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.