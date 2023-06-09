Nuggets vs. Heat Prediction & Picks: Line, Spread, Over/Under - NBA Finals Game 4
Published: Jun. 9, 2023 at 1:54 PM CDT|Updated: 14 hours ago
The Denver Nuggets are 3-point favorites heading into Game 4 of the NBA Finals against the Miami Heat at FTX Arena on Friday, starting at 8:30 PM ET on ABC. The Nuggets hold a 2-1 lead in the series.
Nuggets vs. Heat Game Info & Odds
- Date: Friday, June 9, 2023
- Time: 8:30 PM ET
- How to Watch on TV: ABC
- Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo!
- Location: Miami, Florida
- Venue: FTX Arena
Nuggets vs. Heat Score Prediction
- Prediction: Nuggets 112 - Heat 111
Nuggets vs Heat Additional Info
|Nuggets Championship Futures
|Nuggets vs Heat Betting Trends & Stats
|How to Watch Nuggets vs Heat
|Nuggets vs Heat Odds/Over/Under
|Nuggets vs Heat Players to Watch
|Nuggets vs Heat Injury Report
|Nuggets vs Heat Player Props
Spread & Total Prediction for Nuggets vs. Heat
- Pick ATS: Heat (+ 3)
- Pick OU:
Over (211.5)
- The Heat (30-48-4 ATS) have covered the spread 53.7% of the time, 17.1% less often than the Nuggets (44-36-2) this season.
- Denver covers the spread when it is a 3-point favorite or more 52.7% of the time. That's more often than Miami covers as an underdog of 3 or more (43.8%).
- Denver and its opponents have exceeded the point total 45.1% of the time this season (37 out of 82). That's less often than Miami and its opponents have (40 out of 82).
- As a moneyline favorite this year, the Nuggets are 43-18, while the Heat are 8-16 as moneyline underdogs.
Nuggets Performance Insights
- Denver is scoring 115.8 points per game (12th-ranked in NBA) this year, while surrendering 112.5 points per contest (eighth-ranked).
- The Nuggets have been one of the top teams in the league in terms of assists, as they are collecting 28.9 per game (second-best in NBA).
- With a 37.9% three-point percentage this season, the Nuggets are fourth-best in the NBA. They rank 18th in the league by making 11.8 three-pointers per contest.
- When it comes to shot breakdown, Denver has taken 63.9% two-pointers (accounting for 72.9% of the team's baskets) and 36.1% three-pointers (27.1%).
