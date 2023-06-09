The Denver Nuggets are 3-point favorites heading into Game 4 of the NBA Finals against the Miami Heat at FTX Arena on Friday, starting at 8:30 PM ET on ABC. The Nuggets hold a 2-1 lead in the series.

Buy gear from your favorite teams and players NOW at Fanatics!

Nuggets vs. Heat Game Info & Odds

Date: Friday, June 9, 2023

Friday, June 9, 2023 Time: 8:30 PM ET

8:30 PM ET How to Watch on TV: ABC

ABC Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo!

Watch this game on Fubo! Location: Miami, Florida

Miami, Florida Venue: FTX Arena

Put your picks to the test and bet on the Nuggets with BetMGM Sportsbook.

Nuggets vs. Heat Score Prediction

Prediction: Nuggets 112 - Heat 111

Nuggets vs Heat Additional Info

Spread & Total Prediction for Nuggets vs. Heat

Pick ATS: Heat (+ 3)

Heat (+ 3) Pick OU: Over (211.5)



The Heat (30-48-4 ATS) have covered the spread 53.7% of the time, 17.1% less often than the Nuggets (44-36-2) this season.

Denver covers the spread when it is a 3-point favorite or more 52.7% of the time. That's more often than Miami covers as an underdog of 3 or more (43.8%).

Denver and its opponents have exceeded the point total 45.1% of the time this season (37 out of 82). That's less often than Miami and its opponents have (40 out of 82).

As a moneyline favorite this year, the Nuggets are 43-18, while the Heat are 8-16 as moneyline underdogs.

Watch live NBA games without cable on all your devices with a seven-day free trial to Fubo!

Nuggets Performance Insights

Denver is scoring 115.8 points per game (12th-ranked in NBA) this year, while surrendering 112.5 points per contest (eighth-ranked).

The Nuggets have been one of the top teams in the league in terms of assists, as they are collecting 28.9 per game (second-best in NBA).

With a 37.9% three-point percentage this season, the Nuggets are fourth-best in the NBA. They rank 18th in the league by making 11.8 three-pointers per contest.

When it comes to shot breakdown, Denver has taken 63.9% two-pointers (accounting for 72.9% of the team's baskets) and 36.1% three-pointers (27.1%).

Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.