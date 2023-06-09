Nuggets vs. Heat: Odds, spread, over/under and other Vegas lines - NBA Finals Game 4
Published: Jun. 9, 2023 at 1:49 PM CDT|Updated: 14 hours ago
The Denver Nuggets and the Miami Heat will square off in Game 4 of the NBA Finals.
In this article, you can see the spread and odds across multiple sportsbooks for the Nuggets vs. Heat matchup.
Nuggets vs. Heat Game Info
- Date: Friday, June 9, 2023
- Time: 8:30 PM ET
- How to Watch on TV: ABC
- Location: Miami, Florida
- Venue: FTX Arena
Nuggets vs. Heat Odds, Spread, Over/Under
See the odds, spread and over/under for this matchup available on different sportsbooks.
|Favorite
|Total
|Nuggets Moneyline
|Heat Moneyline
|DraftKings
|Nuggets (-3)
|211.5
|-145
|+125
|BetMGM
|Nuggets (-2.5)
|211.5
|-150
|+125
|PointsBet
|Nuggets (-3)
|211.5
|-145
|+125
|Tipico
|Nuggets (-3.5)
|210.5
|-160
|+140
Nuggets vs Heat Additional Info
|Nuggets Championship Futures
|Nuggets vs Heat Betting Trends & Stats
|How to Watch Nuggets vs Heat
|Nuggets vs Heat Prediction
|Nuggets vs Heat Players to Watch
|Nuggets vs Heat Injury Report
|Nuggets vs Heat Player Props
Nuggets vs. Heat Betting Trends
- The Nuggets outscore opponents by 3.3 points per game (scoring 115.8 points per game to rank 12th in the league while allowing 112.5 per outing to rank eighth in the NBA) and have a +273 scoring differential overall.
- The Heat put up 109.5 points per game (30th in league) while giving up 109.8 per contest (second in NBA). They have a -26 scoring differential.
- The two teams combine to score 225.3 points per game, 13.8 more points than this matchup's total.
- Opponents of these teams average 222.3 points per game combined, 10.8 more points than this matchup's total.
- Denver is 45-37-0 ATS this season.
- Miami has covered 30 times in 82 games with a spread this season.
Nuggets Player Props
|Points O/U
|Points Over Odds
|PPG (Reg. Season)
|Nikola Jokic
|30.5
|-111
|24.5
|Jamal Murray
|25.5
|-115
|20.0
|Aaron Gordon
|12.5
|+100
|16.3
|Michael Porter Jr.
|11.5
|-115
|17.4
|Bruce Brown
|9.5
|-139
|11.5
Nuggets and Heat NBA Title Odds
|Odds To Win Championship
|Odds To Make Finals
|Nuggets
|-800
|-
|Heat
|+550
|-
