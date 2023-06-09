The Denver Nuggets and the Miami Heat will square off in Game 4 of the NBA Finals.

In this article, you can see the spread and odds across multiple sportsbooks for the Nuggets vs. Heat matchup.

Nuggets vs. Heat Game Info

Date: Friday, June 9, 2023

Friday, June 9, 2023 Time: 8:30 PM ET

8:30 PM ET How to Watch on TV: ABC

ABC Location: Miami, Florida

Miami, Florida Venue: FTX Arena

Click on our link to sign up for a free trial of Fubo, and start watching live sports without cable today!

Nuggets vs. Heat Odds, Spread, Over/Under

See the odds, spread and over/under for this matchup available on different sportsbooks.

Nuggets vs Heat Additional Info

Nuggets vs. Heat Betting Trends

The Nuggets outscore opponents by 3.3 points per game (scoring 115.8 points per game to rank 12th in the league while allowing 112.5 per outing to rank eighth in the NBA) and have a +273 scoring differential overall.

The Heat put up 109.5 points per game (30th in league) while giving up 109.8 per contest (second in NBA). They have a -26 scoring differential.

The two teams combine to score 225.3 points per game, 13.8 more points than this matchup's total.

Opponents of these teams average 222.3 points per game combined, 10.8 more points than this matchup's total.

Denver is 45-37-0 ATS this season.

Miami has covered 30 times in 82 games with a spread this season.

Nuggets Player Props

Points O/U Points Over Odds PPG (Reg. Season) Nikola Jokic 30.5 -111 24.5 Jamal Murray 25.5 -115 20.0 Aaron Gordon 12.5 +100 16.3 Michael Porter Jr. 11.5 -115 17.4 Bruce Brown 9.5 -139 11.5

Want to place a bet on a player prop for Nikola Jokic or another Nuggets player? Get a first deposit bonus when you sign up for BetMGM using our link today!

Nuggets and Heat NBA Title Odds

Odds To Win Championship Odds To Make Finals Nuggets -800 - Heat +550 -

Not all offers available in all states. Please gamble responsibly! Contact 1-800-GAMBLER if you or someone you know has developed a gambling problem or addiction.