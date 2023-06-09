The Denver Nuggets are 2.5-point favorites heading into Game 4 of the NBA Finals against the Miami Heat at FTX Arena on Friday, starting at 8:30 PM ET on ABC. The Nuggets have a 2-1 lead in the series. The matchup's over/under is set at 211.5.

Nuggets vs. Heat Odds & Info

  • When: Friday, June 9, 2023 at 8:30 PM ET
  • Where: FTX Arena in Miami, Florida
  • TV: ABC
Favorite Spread Over/Under
Nuggets -2.5 211.5

Nuggets Betting Records & Stats

  • Denver and its opponents have gone over 211.5 combined points in 69 of 82 games this season.
  • Denver's games this year have an average total of 228.3, 16.8 more points than this matchup's over/under.
  • The Nuggets are 45-37-0 ATS this season.
  • Denver has entered the game as favorites 61 times this season and won 43, or 70.5%, of those games.
  • Denver has a record of 40-13, a 75.5% win rate, when it's favored by -150 or more by sportsbooks this season.
  • The Nuggets have a 60% chance to win this game based on the implied probability of the moneyline.

Nuggets vs Heat Additional Info

Nuggets vs. Heat Over/Under Stats (Regular Season)

Games Over 211.5 % of Games Over 211.5 Average PPG Combined Average PPG Average Opponent PPG Combined Average Opponent PPG Average Total
Nuggets 69 84.1% 115.8 225.3 112.5 222.3 229.9
Heat 57 69.5% 109.5 225.3 109.8 222.3 219.6

Additional Nuggets Insights & Trends

  • The Nuggets have a 6-4 record against the spread while going 8-2 overall over their last 10 contests.
  • The Nuggets have hit the over in four of their last 10 games.
  • Against the spread, Denver has fared better when playing at home, covering 25 times in 41 home games, and 20 times in 41 road games.
  • The Nuggets score 115.8 points per game, six more points than the 109.8 the Heat give up.
  • Denver has a 39-22 record against the spread and a 48-13 record overall when scoring more than 109.8 points.

Nuggets vs. Heat Betting Splits

Nuggets and Heat Betting Information
ATS Record ATS Record Against 2.5+ Point Spread Over/Under Record (O-U-P)
Nuggets 45-37 29-28 38-44
Heat 30-52 10-10 41-41

Nuggets vs. Heat Point Insights

Nuggets Heat
115.8
Points Scored (PG)
 109.5
12
NBA Rank (PPG)
 30
39-22
ATS Record Scoring AVG+
 15-15
48-13
Overall Record Scoring AVG+
 22-8
112.5
Points Allowed (PG)
 109.8
8
NBA Rank (PAPG)
 2
27-7
ATS Record Allowing < AVG
 25-36
28-6
Overall Record Allowing < AVG
 38-23

