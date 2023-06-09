The Denver Nuggets are 2.5-point favorites heading into Game 4 of the NBA Finals against the Miami Heat at FTX Arena on Friday, starting at 8:30 PM ET on ABC. The Nuggets have a 2-1 lead in the series. The matchup's over/under is set at 211.5.

Nuggets vs. Heat Odds & Info

When: Friday, June 9, 2023 at 8:30 PM ET

Friday, June 9, 2023 at 8:30 PM ET Where: FTX Arena in Miami, Florida

FTX Arena in Miami, Florida TV: ABC

Favorite Spread Over/Under Nuggets -2.5 211.5

Nuggets Betting Records & Stats

Denver and its opponents have gone over 211.5 combined points in 69 of 82 games this season.

Denver's games this year have an average total of 228.3, 16.8 more points than this matchup's over/under.

The Nuggets are 45-37-0 ATS this season.

Denver has entered the game as favorites 61 times this season and won 43, or 70.5%, of those games.

Denver has a record of 40-13, a 75.5% win rate, when it's favored by -150 or more by sportsbooks this season.

The Nuggets have a 60% chance to win this game based on the implied probability of the moneyline.

Nuggets vs Heat Additional Info

Nuggets vs. Heat Over/Under Stats (Regular Season)

Games Over 211.5 % of Games Over 211.5 Average PPG Combined Average PPG Average Opponent PPG Combined Average Opponent PPG Average Total Nuggets 69 84.1% 115.8 225.3 112.5 222.3 229.9 Heat 57 69.5% 109.5 225.3 109.8 222.3 219.6

Additional Nuggets Insights & Trends

The Nuggets have a 6-4 record against the spread while going 8-2 overall over their last 10 contests.

The Nuggets have hit the over in four of their last 10 games.

Against the spread, Denver has fared better when playing at home, covering 25 times in 41 home games, and 20 times in 41 road games.

The Nuggets score 115.8 points per game, six more points than the 109.8 the Heat give up.

Denver has a 39-22 record against the spread and a 48-13 record overall when scoring more than 109.8 points.

Nuggets vs. Heat Betting Splits

Nuggets and Heat Betting Information ATS Record ATS Record Against 2.5+ Point Spread Over/Under Record (O-U-P) Nuggets 45-37 29-28 38-44 Heat 30-52 10-10 41-41

Nuggets vs. Heat Point Insights

Nuggets Heat 115.8 Points Scored (PG) 109.5 12 NBA Rank (PPG) 30 39-22 ATS Record Scoring AVG+ 15-15 48-13 Overall Record Scoring AVG+ 22-8 112.5 Points Allowed (PG) 109.8 8 NBA Rank (PAPG) 2 27-7 ATS Record Allowing < AVG 25-36 28-6 Overall Record Allowing < AVG 38-23

