In Game 4 of the NBA Finals, the Denver Nuggets will face the Miami Heat.

Nuggets vs. Heat Game Info

When: Friday, June 9, 2023 at 8:30 PM ET

Where: FTX Arena in Miami, Florida

FTX Arena in Miami, Florida TV: ABC

Nuggets vs Heat Additional Info

Nuggets Stats Insights

This season, the Nuggets have a 50.4% shooting percentage from the field, which is 2.2% higher than the 48.2% of shots the Heat's opponents have knocked down.

Denver is 41-12 when it shoots better than 48.2% from the field.

The Nuggets are the 18th-ranked rebounding team in the league, the Heat sit at 27th.

The 115.8 points per game the Nuggets score are six more points than the Heat allow (109.8).

When Denver scores more than 109.8 points, it is 48-13.

Nuggets Home & Away Comparison

The Nuggets are averaging 119.4 points per game in home games. On the road, they are averaging 112.2 points per contest.

Denver is giving up 109.6 points per game this year at home, which is 5.7 fewer points than it is allowing away from home (115.3).

In home games, the Nuggets are averaging 1.1 more treys per game (12.4) than away from home (11.3). They also sport a higher three-point percentage at home (39%) compared to on the road (36.7%).

Nuggets Injuries