The Denver Nuggets (53-29) have one player on the injury report in their NBA Finals game 4 with the Miami Heat (44-38) at FTX Arena on Friday, June 9 at 8:30 PM ET.

Watch Nuggets vs. Heat with Fubo!

The Nuggets will look for another victory over the Heat after a 109-94 win on Wednesday. Jamal Murray paced the Nuggets in the win with 34 points, while Jimmy Butler had 28 in the losing effort for the Heat.

Nuggets vs Heat Additional Info

Denver Nuggets Injury Report Today

Name Position Status Injury PPG RPG APG Jamal Murray PG Questionable Illness 20 3.9 6.2

Start playing daily fantasy basketball today at FanDuel -- sign up with our link for a first-time deposit bonus!

Miami Heat Injury Report Today

Heat Injuries: Victor Oladipo: Out For Season (Knee), Tyler Herro: Out (Hand)

Nuggets vs. Heat Game Info

When: Friday, June 9, 2023 at 8:30 PM ET

Friday, June 9, 2023 at 8:30 PM ET Where: FTX Arena in Miami, Florida

FTX Arena in Miami, Florida TV: ABC

Watch the NBA and other live sports without cable! Use our link to get a free trial with Fubo.

Nuggets Season Insights

The Nuggets average 115.8 points per game, six more points than the 109.8 the Heat give up.

Denver has a 48-13 record when scoring more than 109.8 points.

On offense, the Nuggets have picked up their output a little bit over their last 10 games, scoring 116 points per contest over that stretch compared to the 115.8 they've racked up over the course of this season.

Denver connects on 11.8 three-pointers per game (18th in the league), while its opponents have made 11.4 on average.

The Nuggets average 116.3 points per 100 possessions on offense (second in the league), and give up 112.9 points per 100 possessions (19th in the NBA).

Nuggets vs. Heat Betting Info

Favorite Spread Total Nuggets -3 211.5

Want to place a bet on this matchup? Get a first deposit bonus when you sign up for BetMGM using our link today!

Rep your team with officially licensed Nuggets gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.

Not all offers available in all states. Please gamble responsibly! Contact 1-800-GAMBLER if you or someone you know has developed a gambling problem or addiction.